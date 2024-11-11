Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts luck in real estate and vehicles
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the week is good for purchasing a new vehicle or a property.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is your weapon
The love life will be productive & devote more time to the lover. Utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Both wealth & health are also good.
Ensure you keep the lover happy and indulge in activities that you both love. Attain success in the career. There will be prosperity in life while health is also good.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Do not let egos work out in the love affair. Minor frictions will be there but you must take the initiative to resolve them before things go beyond your control. Spend more time with the lover. Married natives need to stay out of office romance this week. It is also wise to keep a safe distance from the opposite gender at the workplace as unwanted controversies may come up this week. Some females who are single can also expect a proposal in the first part of the week.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
No major professional hiccup will be there but it is also wise to focus on productivity. You may update the profile on a job portal in the second part of the week to get a new job offer. Avoid confusion related to the selection of a job. You will receive two job offers and it is your call to choose the right one. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
There will be prosperity in life. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options including stock, trade, and speculative business. However, ensure you also have a plan to save for tomorrow. The second part of the week is good for purchasing a new vehicle or a property. Some females will inherit a part of the family property while seniors may require spending for a celebration within the family.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
You are healthy and no major medical issue will happen this week. However, minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain will be there which may not be serious. There can be minor problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
