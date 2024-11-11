Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts luck in real estate and vehicles

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is your weapon Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, October 10 to 16, 2024: Some females who are single can also expect a proposal in the first part of the week.

The love life will be productive & devote more time to the lover. Utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Both wealth & health are also good.

Ensure you keep the lover happy and indulge in activities that you both love. Attain success in the career. There will be prosperity in life while health is also good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let egos work out in the love affair. Minor frictions will be there but you must take the initiative to resolve them before things go beyond your control. Spend more time with the lover. Married natives need to stay out of office romance this week. It is also wise to keep a safe distance from the opposite gender at the workplace as unwanted controversies may come up this week. Some females who are single can also expect a proposal in the first part of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional hiccup will be there but it is also wise to focus on productivity. You may update the profile on a job portal in the second part of the week to get a new job offer. Avoid confusion related to the selection of a job. You will receive two job offers and it is your call to choose the right one. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options including stock, trade, and speculative business. However, ensure you also have a plan to save for tomorrow. The second part of the week is good for purchasing a new vehicle or a property. Some females will inherit a part of the family property while seniors may require spending for a celebration within the family.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy and no major medical issue will happen this week. However, minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain will be there which may not be serious. There can be minor problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)