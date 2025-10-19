Search
Sun, Oct 19, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 19-25, 2025: Business expansion ahead

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 19, 2025 04:40 am IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a positive attitude

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Keep the love life warm this week. Do not compromise on work and utilize the financial status to meet the requirements. Your health is also positive this week.

Ensure you share a harmonious relationship with your lover. Take up new tasks at the office to prove the potential. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive and creative this week. While there can be minor differences of opinion, the free flow of romance will be unaffected. You need to be a patient listener, and the second part of the week is auspicious for single natives to express their feelings to their crush. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame, which will also lead them back to their old love life. However, married females should stay away from this, as their marital life will be compromised.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the details while you work on a project. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. The first part of the week is good to put down the paper and update the profile on a job website. Some females will be successful in getting their first job. Some professionals will travel this week, while your decision-making power will be tested. Businessmen will be serious about taking the trade to new areas.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from plenty of sources, including property and previous investments. There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this. You may also pick this period to buy electronic appliances and even buy a new property. Some females will require spending on a celebration within the family.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You need to start the day with exercise. Females may develop complications related to the stomach, and seniors should be careful while using a staircase. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill your mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

