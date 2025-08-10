Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 10-16, 2025: The stars advices prioritising your health

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy always! Settle the relationship issues on a positive note. You will be successful in the professional assignments this week. Handle wealth carefully this week. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be tolerant and patient in the relationship, and this will have a positive impact. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace for career growth. There will be issues associated with funds, and health will also demand more attention.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There will be issues over egos in the relationship. You need to be careful not to let a third person dictate things in the love affair, and a fid may attempt to damage your reputation in front of the lover. It is good to cut down arguments, and the second part of the week is also good to settle the issues of the past. You may also pick the time of the week to take a call about the marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

A major issue may come up in the job and you may ever face uncertainties related to your career. It is crucial to handle all deadlines with utmost care. Those who are at junior levels in their careers may get interview calls, and it is crucial not to compromise on ethics while taking up a new assignment. Traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably. Students may also require putting in additional efforts to clear the examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues will exist, and you need to be careful about the expenditure. Do not blindly invest in the stock market, and ensure you have enough funds to handle the medical expenditure at home. Be careful while you have discussions related to property with a sibling. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend, as you may have issues getting it back.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may be there, but there will be relief from body aches. Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. You may also have digestion issues, and females who have migraine or skin-related issues may require consulting a doctor. It is also good to give up both alcohol and tobacco, which have a bad impact on health in the long run.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)