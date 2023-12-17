Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts financial stability

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay focused this week Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 17-23, 2023. Keep the love life safe from unwanted gossip and outside interference.

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow. While prosperity will bless you this week, no major ailments will also trouble you.

Keep the love life safe from unwanted gossip and outside interference. Pay attention to the tasks assigned at the office and also be fortunate in terms of both health and wealth.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great week in terms of love. Despite minor friction in the relationship, you will have a robust bond with your partner. Some Scorpios will get the marriage fixed. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time. Always stay away from ego clashes and do not waste time in arguments that may hamper the relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

New challenges will come up this week and you must settle every trouble without affecting productivity. Some foreign projects may require rework and this should not impact the morale. Do not consider a change in the job this week as a lot of uncertainties exist in professional life. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot while IT managers will need to strive hard to impress the client. Mechanical and electronic professionals will see opportunities to do higher studies and even jobs abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial stability will bring prosperity. As income will come in from different sources, you are in a good condition to buy electronic devices and home appliances. You may even think about renovating the house or even buying a vehicle. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You will recover from health issues and some Scorpios will even be discharged from hospitals. However, be careful while taking part in adventure sports and ensure you have a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857