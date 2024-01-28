 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts minor health issues | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts minor health issues

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts minor health issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2024 12:59 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. Be sensible while handling crucial tasks this week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love taking risks in life

Explore new aspects of love. The professional diligence will be paid at the office while both health & wealth are positive throughout the week. Check for more details.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024T; The professional diligence will be paid at the office while both health & wealth are positive throughout the week
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024T; The professional diligence will be paid at the office while both health & wealth are positive throughout the week

Stay calm even at turbulent times in personal and official life. Utilize the wealth smartly and settle all financial dues this week. Your health will also be normal this week.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You will see more opportunities to express your love. Share your thoughts with your partner and also provide personal space. It is wise to not delve into the past. Some love affairs will have the support of parents and fortunate Scorpios will also get married this week. You need to have a little control of your anger and temperament as that would be helpful to drive you to lead a good relationship. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial tasks this week. The first part of the week may not be productive but you will see opportunities in the second part of the week to prove the mettle. A genuine attitude at work will help you be in the good book of the management. Utilize negotiation skills while at the table with clients. Maintain a cordial relationship with the seniors and this will brighten chances of career growth. Businessmen will have good opportunities to expand the trade.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance smartly. Despite you are wealthy; it is wise to have control over the expenditure. Some Scorpios will develop an urgent need for money in the second part of the day. You may consider donating wealth to charity but do not spend on luxury items. . Some Scorpio will be fortunate in owning a house or a car this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop sleep-related issues and it is crucial to have a proper balance between personal and professional life. For those who are suffering from ailments, the chances of recovery are high. Children should be careful as minor allergies or virus-related infections will be there.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On