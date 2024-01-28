Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts minor health issues

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love taking risks in life Explore new aspects of love. The professional diligence will be paid at the office while both health & wealth are positive throughout the week. Check for more details. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024T; The professional diligence will be paid at the office while both health & wealth are positive throughout the week

Stay calm even at turbulent times in personal and official life. Utilize the wealth smartly and settle all financial dues this week. Your health will also be normal this week.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You will see more opportunities to express your love. Share your thoughts with your partner and also provide personal space. It is wise to not delve into the past. Some love affairs will have the support of parents and fortunate Scorpios will also get married this week. You need to have a little control of your anger and temperament as that would be helpful to drive you to lead a good relationship. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial tasks this week. The first part of the week may not be productive but you will see opportunities in the second part of the week to prove the mettle. A genuine attitude at work will help you be in the good book of the management. Utilize negotiation skills while at the table with clients. Maintain a cordial relationship with the seniors and this will brighten chances of career growth. Businessmen will have good opportunities to expand the trade.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance smartly. Despite you are wealthy; it is wise to have control over the expenditure. Some Scorpios will develop an urgent need for money in the second part of the day. You may consider donating wealth to charity but do not spend on luxury items. . Some Scorpio will be fortunate in owning a house or a car this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop sleep-related issues and it is crucial to have a proper balance between personal and professional life. For those who are suffering from ailments, the chances of recovery are high. Children should be careful as minor allergies or virus-related infections will be there.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857