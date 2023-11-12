close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio,November , 12-18, 2023 predicts changes this week

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio,November , 12-18, 2023 predicts changes this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 12, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for November 12- 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. A transitional period awaits you, Scorpio!

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Evolving Pathways, Time to Be Limitless

A transitional period awaits you, Scorpio! Prepare yourself for impactful changes that will bring you face-to-face with your dreams. With a multitude of planets transitioning through your chart,

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 12-18, 2023: Prepare yourself for impactful changes that will bring you face-to-face with your dreams.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 12-18, 2023: Prepare yourself for impactful changes that will bring you face-to-face with your dreams.

Your intuitive prowess is about to reach the sky limit, but your emotion-packed soul could get easily overwhelmed. Let’s think of this week as the celestial jackpot, with each planetary shift bestowing more clarity, purpose, and yes, an overflow of feelings. While all these sound fantastic (and really, it is!), be sure not to drown yourself in these cosmic waters. Moderation is key. For now, delve deep into each facet of your life— love, career, money, health— and discover the impacts you can anticipate.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

Express your feelings genuinely, and be sure to manage your deep emotions healthily. Communicate with your partner about what makes your heart pound - and listen when they open up to you. Single Scorpios may have to shift focus on personal growth first. Do not fret; someone might soon recognize that magnificent growth. The romantic planets aligning are all about revealing the intimate you.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

In the professional sphere, Pluto is set to turn direct in your 3rd house of Communication, illuminating previously dark career corners. Suddenly, tasks seem less intimidating and everything will fall into place. Do not rush though; Jupiter retrograde will allow you to reassess your workplace environment and bring necessary improvements. It's your time to shine and impress those who matter.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

In terms of finances, Neptune retrograde's effect on your 5th House of Money could cause fluctuations in your financial flow. But fret not; with the right decisions, it might well turn into a profit-riding wave. Budgeting is essential, and you could also invest some time in financial education. Overall, consider every spending wisely and don’t be shy about asking for that raise. The stars align in your favor!

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

Schedule time for meditation or join a yoga class. Choose nourishing meals and indulge in quality rest. Focus on healing and maintaining a healthy mind and body to carry you through the challenges ahead. The week ahead might feel like a roller coaster ride, but remember, you're a Scorpio - resilient and ready for whatever comes your way. So breathe, and embrace the transformative power of the stars.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out