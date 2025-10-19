Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 19-25, 2025: New territories will be successful

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let pressure influence your actions Wait for surprises in your romantic life this week. Professional success is accompanied by good wealth and health. Avoid tussles at the workplace and focus on the job. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not compromise on work this week. Your love life will be fabulous, and wealth will also come in. Health will be perfect. Prefer a balanced lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Keep ego out of the relationship. Be careful not to annoy your lover while spending time together. It is crucial not to delve into the past of the lover, which may lead to friction. You may also avoid hurting the feelings of your lover. Married females should not let a third person interfere in their lives, as things may get complicated in the coming days. This week is also good to tie the knot or even to conceive.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you are diplomatic at the workplace this week, especially at team meetings. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Some females will get an appraisal, and male professionals may also invite trouble due to egos and attitude. Students appearing for the examination will be required to work hard. Traders will see good returns, and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status will be robust. This will help with buying electronic appliances and even investing in real estate. Be cautious while dealing with international clients, as there can be disputes related to finance. The second part of the week is good for investing in stocks and speculative businesses. Businessmen will be happy to see good returns this week. Some females will also prefer a vacation abroad.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Make exercise a part of the routine. You should be careful not to slip on a wet floor. Seniors must avoid junk food, and children may develop bruises while playing. You may also join a gym or yoga class this week. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. The first part of the week is also good to schedule a medical surgery.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

