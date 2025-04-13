Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 13-19, 2025 predicts jobs switches

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards the people around Keep troubles out of the love affair. Overcome the stress at work through a proper plan. Look for smart options to invest money and health is also good. Taurus Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025: Keep troubles out of the love affair.

Settle the disputes in the relationship through open communication. Ensure you deliver the best results in the office. Settle the monetary issues through a diligent plan. Health is also good this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. You should also be careful to value the opinions of the lover which will strengthen the relationship. Be careful about the interference of an outsider in the relationship that creates a ruckus. Open communication is the only way to address this issue and give time to the relationship. Those who are traveling may prefer talking to their lover over the phone.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Look for new challenges that will prove your diligence at the workplace. Your seniors will also be impressed with your performance. However, a coworker may try belittling your achievements in public. Do not lose your temper at team meetings and ensure you also meet the client requirements. Government employees can expect a change in location. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more options to augment the wealth. There are opportunities to gain prosperity. Utilize them diligently. Avoid property-related discussions with siblings in the second part of the week. You may also inherit a part of the ancestral property. Some businessmen will get a loan approved, but it is also crucial to have the advice of experts before you invest in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

While it is crucial to skip junk food and aerated drinks, exercise is also crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)