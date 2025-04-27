Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts no ailments

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open Settle the challenges in the love affair and take up new tasks at the workplace. Minor monetary issues exist this week and your health is also in good shape. Taurus Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: Minor monetary issues exist this week and your health is also in good shape.

Resolve the issues in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with your partner. You are also good in terms of health. However, financial issues may impact the routine life.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Despite the relationship being a smooth affair, you should also be careful to prevent the interference of a third person which may cause serious troubles. This can be your ex-lover or the parents of a friend of your partner. Avoid this situation to maintain the love life intact. You may consider introducing the lover to the family as you may get approval from elders. Talk more and give proper space to the partner to make the relationship robust. Married females can consider getting conceived this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Prove your diligence at work by taking up new tasks with tight deadlines. A project may require rework and you will also need to satisfy the clients through your communication skills. Avoid office politics that may hamper your productivity. Stay in the good book of the management. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients. Students appearing for competitive examinations will be successful.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues and it is crucial to save money for the rainy day. Despite you receiving wealth from previous investments, you need to have a control over the expenditure. You may consider donating wealth to charity but do not spend on luxury items. . Some natives will be fortunate to own a house or a car this week. Businessmen should be careful about new investments and must also analyze every factor before making new partnerships.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy and no major medical issue will happen this week. However, minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain will be there which may not be serious. You may also develop sleep-related issues and it is crucial to have a proper balance between personal and professional life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)