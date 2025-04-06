Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts an interview call

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your plan B ready Expect surprises in the relationship and consider making smart monetary decisions. There will be opportunities to prove diligence at the workplace this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: No major financial issue will come up this week.

Avoid arguments in love and keep the partner happy. Despite minor challenges, you will meet the expectations at work. Pay attention to your health. Your financial status is good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor issues go out of control. There will be occasions when you may lose your temper and this may seriously impact the relationship. You need to be patient while having disagreements this week. A third person may interfere in the love affair and this can have serious consequences. Those who are married should also be careful about the interferences of the parents of the spouse. Some single females may get more than one proposal while attending a function or an official event.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You may require being diplomatic at the workplace. There will be issues associated with office politics and it is crucial to keep the seniors in a good mood. Be careful while you make opinions or statements at team meetings as you must not annoy a senior. Some professionals will see a change in position and new responsibilities will also make them stronger at the office. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up this week. You are good to spend on luxury items and even buy a new property. Some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the property while male natives will win a legal battle that will also settle monetary dues. Businessmen may confidently launch a new business as there will be no shortage of funds this week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may exercise in the morning and this will strengthen your mental and physical urges. You may also skip both tobacco and alcohol to stay healthy and fit. Some females will recover from viral fever and breathing difficulties in the first part of the week. Minor natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)