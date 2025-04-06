Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts an interview call
Taurus Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful while you make opinions or statements at team meetings.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your plan B ready
Expect surprises in the relationship and consider making smart monetary decisions. There will be opportunities to prove diligence at the workplace this week.
Avoid arguments in love and keep the partner happy. Despite minor challenges, you will meet the expectations at work. Pay attention to your health. Your financial status is good.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Do not let minor issues go out of control. There will be occasions when you may lose your temper and this may seriously impact the relationship. You need to be patient while having disagreements this week. A third person may interfere in the love affair and this can have serious consequences. Those who are married should also be careful about the interferences of the parents of the spouse. Some single females may get more than one proposal while attending a function or an official event.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
You may require being diplomatic at the workplace. There will be issues associated with office politics and it is crucial to keep the seniors in a good mood. Be careful while you make opinions or statements at team meetings as you must not annoy a senior. Some professionals will see a change in position and new responsibilities will also make them stronger at the office. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issue will come up this week. You are good to spend on luxury items and even buy a new property. Some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the property while male natives will win a legal battle that will also settle monetary dues. Businessmen may confidently launch a new business as there will be no shortage of funds this week.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may exercise in the morning and this will strengthen your mental and physical urges. You may also skip both tobacco and alcohol to stay healthy and fit. Some females will recover from viral fever and breathing difficulties in the first part of the week. Minor natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol: Bull
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Pink
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
