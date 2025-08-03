Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 3-9, 2025: The stars bring steady gains
Taurus Weekly Horoscope for August 3-9, 2025: Both health and wealth will give you minor issues.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embracing calm growth and steady Progress
You will notice steady calm energy guiding your week, inviting you to build strong habits, grow inside, and enjoy moments of peace with family support.
This week asks Taurus to use patience and reliable steps. Simple routines bring comfort and confidence. Helping a friend or family member feels good. Sticking to your budget flows easily now. Practicing deep breaths can calm nerves. Trust your steady pace and keep moving forward with gentle persistence.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
This week, your heart feels full of caring energy. You may find yourself drawn closer to someone special by friendly chats and shared meals. Honest talk can deepen trust and help you understand each other. If you are single, new connections might start at group events. Small gestures like sending a warm message can mean a lot. Be patient with loved ones and show gentle support.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
This week at work you feel grounded and reliable. Your steady efforts can impress peers and leaders. Focus on completing one task at a time to avoid rush. Collaborating with a thoughtful colleague may bring fresh ideas. You might receive praise for your careful planning. If challenges arise, take time to think calmly before responding. Simple breaks to stretch or walk can renew focus. Keep your goals clear and work with quiet confidence and growth.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
This week your money matters show steady gains. You may find chances to save by cutting small costs. Avoid quick purchases and think before spending on extras. If you track your expenses, you will see where to adjust. Unexpected offers could come, but read details first. Sharing money tips with a friend can spark new ideas. Keep your wallet safe and organized. Trust slow growth for lasting wealth. Consider setting a savings goal each day.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
This week your health feels stable and strong. Gentle walks or light stretches can keep your body active. Eat fresh fruits and colorful salads to boost energy. Drink enough water and take short breaks to rest your eyes. Try to sleep at regular times at night. Doing a simple breathing exercise in the morning can calm your mind.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope