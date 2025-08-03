Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 3-9, 2025: The stars bring steady gains

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embracing calm growth and steady Progress You will notice steady calm energy guiding your week, inviting you to build strong habits, grow inside, and enjoy moments of peace with family support. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week asks Taurus to use patience and reliable steps. Simple routines bring comfort and confidence. Helping a friend or family member feels good. Sticking to your budget flows easily now. Practicing deep breaths can calm nerves. Trust your steady pace and keep moving forward with gentle persistence.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

This week, your heart feels full of caring energy. You may find yourself drawn closer to someone special by friendly chats and shared meals. Honest talk can deepen trust and help you understand each other. If you are single, new connections might start at group events. Small gestures like sending a warm message can mean a lot. Be patient with loved ones and show gentle support.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

This week at work you feel grounded and reliable. Your steady efforts can impress peers and leaders. Focus on completing one task at a time to avoid rush. Collaborating with a thoughtful colleague may bring fresh ideas. You might receive praise for your careful planning. If challenges arise, take time to think calmly before responding. Simple breaks to stretch or walk can renew focus. Keep your goals clear and work with quiet confidence and growth.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

This week your money matters show steady gains. You may find chances to save by cutting small costs. Avoid quick purchases and think before spending on extras. If you track your expenses, you will see where to adjust. Unexpected offers could come, but read details first. Sharing money tips with a friend can spark new ideas. Keep your wallet safe and organized. Trust slow growth for lasting wealth. Consider setting a savings goal each day.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

This week your health feels stable and strong. Gentle walks or light stretches can keep your body active. Eat fresh fruits and colorful salads to boost energy. Drink enough water and take short breaks to rest your eyes. Try to sleep at regular times at night. Doing a simple breathing exercise in the morning can calm your mind.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

