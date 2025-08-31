Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 31- September 6, 2025: The week may start with good health and well-be

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks that help prove your potential Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life, and keep every door open to augment your wealth. Stay away from unhealthy habits and xercise properly. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will see pleasant moments. Be cool at the office and meet the professional requirements. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not play with the emotions of the lover. This may create chaos in the love affair. You need to be a good listener, and there should also be moments to cherish. You both may plan a romantic vacation, while some married women will also go back to their ex-lover, which may create issues in the family life. Some females will see the interference of a friend or relative in the love affair, which may also lead to complications.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You should be more focused on the targets, and seniors will demand more effort to meet the deadlines. Your communication skills may be impressive, but that alone may not work out at client sessions. A project may not be up to the mark, and the client will want a rework that may impact morale. However, do not give up. Instead, take this up as a challenge. Some natives will be successful in getting their first offer letter. Those who are planning to move abroad for job reasons will see hurdles getting cleared.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

No serious wealth issue exists. Some females will be happy buying a vehicle or electronic appliances. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week, while there will also be occasions to spend money on celebrations with friends or family members. You may also win a legal battle over property. The last part of the week is also good for buying property.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Minor chest-related issues will be there, but you will not be seriously affected. However, consult a doctor. Some females will develop gynecological issues, and children will also complain about oral health issues. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening, as this can keep you healthy. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

