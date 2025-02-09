Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 9-15, 2025 predicts opportunities in foreign

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a positive attitude Explore new aspects of love. The professional diligence will be paid at the office while both health & wealth are positive throughout the week. Check for more details. aurus Weekly Horoscope February 9-15, 2025: Stay calm even at turbulent times in personal and official life.

Stay calm even at turbulent times in personal and official life. Utilize the wealth smartly and settle all financial dues this week. Your health will also be normal this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect surprises in the love affair. Some relationships will take a new turn. You may discuss the love affair with the parents and get their approval. Avoid harsh talks with the lover and also be careful to consider the emotions of the lover. This will strengthen the bond. Plan a romantic vacation or even take a call on taking the love affair to the next level. Married females should not let a third person interfere in their lives as things may get complicated in the coming days.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on ideals today. You may be under pressure to deviate from ethics and this may be common among government officers and media persons. However, you will need to know that truth succeeds ultimately. Despite minor issues related to productivity, you will succeed in your career. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion and the week is good for it. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have reasons to smile.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come from different sources and you will also be tempted to invest in the stock market. Take the help of experts on financial investments this week. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may also donate money to charity. Some natives will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Some females will complain about gynecological issues. The second part of the week is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)