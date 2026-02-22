Weekly horoscope Taurus for February 22-28, 2026: The cosmos brings a romantic surprise by the weekend

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm focus Grows Practical Rewards This Week You will work steadily and see small wins. Careful choices at home and school help build trust, comfort, and steady rewards with people and happy Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week asks you to move slowly and do one useful thing at a time. Small steps at study, chores, or projects will add up. Share your plans with family and accept helpful advice to make your days smoother. Ask for help when unsure today.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Close relationships will value your steady care. Say kind things and help with small tasks to show you care. Spend time listening and share simple plans for the day. If you are shy, try smiling and saying hello in group games or class. Couples grow from gentle actions rather than loud words. Keep promises and be patient; steady care builds warmth and trust. Plan a small surprise like a homemade card or a kind note.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

At school or work, choose realistic steps and complete them well. Make a short plan for the day and check off each task. Helpful feedback will guide your next move. Team members will notice your steady work and may ask you to help. Use clear notes and keep your desk neat; small order brings fewer mistakes and more praise. Use a simple timetable and take short breaks to stay steady and smile often at friends.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

This week asks for practical thinking about money and needs. Make a simple list before spending and follow it. If someone offers advice, listen and ask questions. Avoid rushing into big purchases and save a little now for small future needs. Family can help with budgeting tips. Small rules and planning will make your money feel safer.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Stick to regular meals and simple exercise like walking or stretching. Choose light vegetarian snacks and drink water through the day. Rest well and avoid heavy activity if tired. Try short breathing breaks and easy play to lift your mood. If you feel sore, use warm water and gentle stretching. Calm routines keep your body strong and your mind clear.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)