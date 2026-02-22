Weekly horoscope Taurus for February 22-28, 2026: The cosmos brings a romantic surprise by the weekend

You will work steadily and see small wins. Careful choices at home and school help build trust, comfort, and steady rewards with people and happy
This week asks you to move slowly and do one useful thing at a time. Small steps at study, chores, or projects will add up. Share your plans with family and accept helpful advice to make your days smoother. Ask for help when unsure today.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week Close relationships will value your steady care. Say kind things and help with small tasks to show you care. Spend time listening and share simple plans for the day. If you are shy, try smiling and saying hello in group games or class. Couples grow from gentle actions rather than loud words. Keep promises and be patient; steady care builds warmth and trust. Plan a small surprise like a homemade card or a kind note.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week At school or work, choose realistic steps and complete them well. Make a short plan for the day and check off each task. Helpful feedback will guide your next move. Team members will notice your steady work and may ask you to help. Use clear notes and keep your desk neat; small order brings fewer mistakes and more praise. Use a simple timetable and take short breaks to stay steady and smile often at friends.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week This week asks for practical thinking about money and needs. Make a simple list before spending and follow it. If someone offers advice, listen and ask questions. Avoid rushing into big purchases and save a little now for small future needs. Family can help with budgeting tips. Small rules and planning will make your money feel safer.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week Stick to regular meals and simple exercise like walking or stretching. Choose light vegetarian snacks and drink water through the day. Rest well and avoid heavy activity if tired. Try short breathing breaks and easy play to lift your mood. If you feel sore, use warm water and gentle stretching. Calm routines keep your body strong and your mind clear.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More