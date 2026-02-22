Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly horoscope Taurus for February 22-28, 2026: The cosmos brings a romantic surprise by the weekend

    Taurus Weekly Horoscope: This week asks you to move slowly and do one useful thing at a time.

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm focus Grows Practical Rewards This Week

    You will work steadily and see small wins. Careful choices at home and school help build trust, comfort, and steady rewards with people and happy

    Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    This week asks you to move slowly and do one useful thing at a time. Small steps at study, chores, or projects will add up. Share your plans with family and accept helpful advice to make your days smoother. Ask for help when unsure today.

    Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
    Close relationships will value your steady care. Say kind things and help with small tasks to show you care. Spend time listening and share simple plans for the day. If you are shy, try smiling and saying hello in group games or class. Couples grow from gentle actions rather than loud words. Keep promises and be patient; steady care builds warmth and trust. Plan a small surprise like a homemade card or a kind note.

    Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
    At school or work, choose realistic steps and complete them well. Make a short plan for the day and check off each task. Helpful feedback will guide your next move. Team members will notice your steady work and may ask you to help. Use clear notes and keep your desk neat; small order brings fewer mistakes and more praise. Use a simple timetable and take short breaks to stay steady and smile often at friends.

    Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
    This week asks for practical thinking about money and needs. Make a simple list before spending and follow it. If someone offers advice, listen and ask questions. Avoid rushing into big purchases and save a little now for small future needs. Family can help with budgeting tips. Small rules and planning will make your money feel safer.

    Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
    Stick to regular meals and simple exercise like walking or stretching. Choose light vegetarian snacks and drink water through the day. Rest well and avoid heavy activity if tired. Try short breathing breaks and easy play to lift your mood. If you feel sore, use warm water and gentle stretching. Calm routines keep your body strong and your mind clear.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Taurus For February 22-28, 2026: The Cosmos Brings A Romantic Surprise By The Weekend

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes