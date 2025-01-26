Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts flourishing business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Go for safer monetary investments and health is good.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No negativity exists around you

Taurus Weekly Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: Go for safer monetary investments and health is good.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: Go for safer monetary investments and health is good.

Overcome the tense moments in the love affair and ensure you also take up crucial tasks at the office. Go for safer monetary investments and health is good.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace for career growth. Financial success is baked by good health this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate this week in terms of romance. No serious relationship issue will be there. However, it is also crucial to keep a distance from egos. Some Taurus females will also get the support of parents in the love affair and marriage can also be on the cards. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You will see minor issues but the productivity will be uncompromised. Your attitude will work out in team sessions and seniors will be supportive. However, some tasks will demand additional effort and you may also fail to meet the client's expectations. You may also be successful in handling teams this week. Students will be happy to clear competitive examinations this week. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures. It is important to come out with innovative concepts and your business will flourish.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Be happy as this week will be prosperous for you. Wealth will flow in from multiple sources and you will succeed in even selling off a property that you had trouble selling for a long time. You may consider buying a new property while some seniors may require spending for a celebration at home. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters and you may also succeed in clearing all pending dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will be there. However, it is good to have a balanced office and personal life. Do not let your office pressure come to the home. Females may have gynecology issues in the first half of the week, you will normally be good. Those who are suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
