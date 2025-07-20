Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 20-26, 2025: New responsibilities at work

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger Settle the issues in the relationship through open communication. Professional life is good and wealth will also be positive. Minor health issues may come up. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The problems in your romantic relationship demand immediate settlement. Take up new tasks at the workplace that will give you opportunities to display your caliber. Wealth will come in but your health will develop minor issues this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more pleasant moments in the love affair. Though minor tremors may come up in the first part of the week, you will have a great love life. Be realistic and do not go overboard as this can lead to chaos and disappointments. You may also plan a romantic vacation where you will know each other. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let personal issues impact your performance as your seniors expect surprises from you. Some responsibilities will keep your schedule tight and those who are keen to switch the job may pick the first part of the week to update the profile on a job portal. You’ll see new opportunities at the workplace and ensure you make use of them. Entrepreneurs can also launch new ventures and get into new partnership deals. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity and this will help in resolving monetary issues of the past. Ensure you settle the pending dues. You may consider a vacation abroad and also do hotel reservations and flight bookings as the monetary status permits that. The second part of the week is good to discuss the property with the siblings. Seniors may also divide the property among children and or donate money to charity.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

There can be complications in your health. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop issues in the first part of the day. You may also have pain at joints and athletes may develop minor injuries. Some females will have breathing issues. Those who work in the kitchen should be careful as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)