Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 20-26, 2025: New responsibilities at work
Taurus Weekly Horoscope for July 20-26, 2025: You may feel more grounded and emotionally stable this week.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger
Settle the issues in the relationship through open communication. Professional life is good and wealth will also be positive. Minor health issues may come up.
The problems in your romantic relationship demand immediate settlement. Take up new tasks at the workplace that will give you opportunities to display your caliber. Wealth will come in but your health will develop minor issues this week.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Look for more pleasant moments in the love affair. Though minor tremors may come up in the first part of the week, you will have a great love life. Be realistic and do not go overboard as this can lead to chaos and disappointments. You may also plan a romantic vacation where you will know each other. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Do not let personal issues impact your performance as your seniors expect surprises from you. Some responsibilities will keep your schedule tight and those who are keen to switch the job may pick the first part of the week to update the profile on a job portal. You’ll see new opportunities at the workplace and ensure you make use of them. Entrepreneurs can also launch new ventures and get into new partnership deals. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
There will be prosperity and this will help in resolving monetary issues of the past. Ensure you settle the pending dues. You may consider a vacation abroad and also do hotel reservations and flight bookings as the monetary status permits that. The second part of the week is good to discuss the property with the siblings. Seniors may also divide the property among children and or donate money to charity.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
There can be complications in your health. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop issues in the first part of the day. You may also have pain at joints and athletes may develop minor injuries. Some females will have breathing issues. Those who work in the kitchen should be careful as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope