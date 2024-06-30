Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts health obstacles

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you know the priorities Resolve the troubles in the relationship. Professional pressure exists but you will overcome it with discipline. Financial stability is also there in your life. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 30- July 6, 2024: Resolve the troubles in the relationship.

Be patient and accommodating in your love life. Keep egos out of the relationship. Professional success is another trait of the week. There will be prosperity and your health will also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Some long-distance love affairs will have issues mostly due to a lack of proper communication. You need to devote more time to love and must talk with your partner at least once a day. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. Express your feelings without hesitation and since the stars of romance are brighter this week, your proposal will be accepted. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

New opportunities will strike at your door. Utilize them to prove your professional mettle. Healthcare professionals as well as lawyers will handle cases that will invite public attention. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity will permit you to make crucial investment decisions including stock and trade. You may go ahead with the plan to buy property while some females will need to spend for a celebration within the family. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good to donate to charity.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You will have relief from chest-related issues. Minor respiratory issues will be there and you must visit a doctor. Some children may complain about throat issues. Stay healthy by skipping junk food and consuming more veggies and fruits. You may also start attending a gym or yoga class this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart