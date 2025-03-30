Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts no turbulence in your finance

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your actions Taurus Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Financial prosperity is at your side.

Keep troubles out of the love affair. Ensure you do not compromise on work ethics this week. Financial prosperity is at your side. Health can be a concern.

The relationship will see pleasant moments this week. Your attitude plays a crucial role in the workplace. Financially you are good. Pay attention to your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Keep egos within control to have a happy love life. You may lose your temper and this may lead to turbulence in the relationship. Your partner may prefer being expressive and it is crucial you also devote more time for the lover. Some relationships will see hiccups in the form of a friend or a relative. You need to settle this with a diplomatic attitude. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your professionalism will help you attain the expected goals at the workplace. Do not say no to new tasks and approach new opportunities with confidence. Your communication will also be crucial while attending client sessions. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Though new partnerships will come into existence, you must verify every aspect before signing the deal.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble you. However, you should also be ready to financially help a sibling for legal reasons. The second part of the week is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for future expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

There can be health issues and you should be careful about your lifestyle. You may join a gym or yoga class this week and this will also help you stay healthy and fit. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you. Consider more about the family’s health than yours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)