Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts no turbulence in your finance
Taurus Weekly Horoscope from March 30- April 5, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Consider more about the family’s health than yours.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your actions
Keep troubles out of the love affair. Ensure you do not compromise on work ethics this week. Financial prosperity is at your side. Health can be a concern.
The relationship will see pleasant moments this week. Your attitude plays a crucial role in the workplace. Financially you are good. Pay attention to your health.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Keep egos within control to have a happy love life. You may lose your temper and this may lead to turbulence in the relationship. Your partner may prefer being expressive and it is crucial you also devote more time for the lover. Some relationships will see hiccups in the form of a friend or a relative. You need to settle this with a diplomatic attitude. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Your professionalism will help you attain the expected goals at the workplace. Do not say no to new tasks and approach new opportunities with confidence. Your communication will also be crucial while attending client sessions. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Though new partnerships will come into existence, you must verify every aspect before signing the deal.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issue will trouble you. However, you should also be ready to financially help a sibling for legal reasons. The second part of the week is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for future expansions.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
There can be health issues and you should be careful about your lifestyle. You may join a gym or yoga class this week and this will also help you stay healthy and fit. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you. Consider more about the family’s health than yours.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope