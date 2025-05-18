Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 18-24, 2025 predicts trade expansion

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let turbulence impact the life Keep the love affair free from tremors and ensure you spend more time with the lover. Handle wealth carefully and maintain a disciplined lifestyle this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Pay attention to monetary decisions this week.(Freepik)

Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. No major health issues will exist. Pay attention to monetary decisions this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. Some relationships will demand the interference of parents and this will be more visible in married relationships. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage. Married females may conceive in the second part of the week. You should also be ready to give up office romance if this compromises with the marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. Come up with innovative thoughts to the negotiation tables as clients will be impressed. You should also be careful to keep away from office politics that may hurt your professional prospects. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot while IT managers will need to strive hard to impress the client.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Females will see wealth coming in the form of ancestral property. You will receive good returns from previous investments and utilize this wealth to further invest in different sources. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some businessmen will also succeed in raising funds through promoters which will also help in clearing all dues and taking the trade to new territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will disturb the normal life. However, seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Some children may also have cuts while playing. It is also good to be careful while taking part in adventure activities as minor accidents may happen.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

