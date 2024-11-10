Menu Explore
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 10 to 16 2024 predicts financial prosperity

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 10, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity also exists this week.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of principles

Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule. Look for pleasant opportunities to display love. Financial prosperity also exists this week.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Those who want to take the relationship can take a call on marriage.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Those who want to take the relationship can take a call on marriage.

Catch up with enticing love moments this week. Be professional in attitude and the outcomes will be excellent. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor egos play the spoilsport in the love affair. Introduce the lover to the parents in the first part of the week to get their approval. Some females will see the lover to be possessive and it is good to come out of the love affair. Those who want to take the relationship can take a call on marriage. Females attending a function or traveling can expect a proposal this week. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses as this may lead to trouble.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Consider new opportunities to prove your professional mettle. There can be challenges and you may also become a victim of office politics. However, do not let this impact the productivity. Ensure you meet the expectations of clients. You may confidently express new ideas and concepts, and ensure the pros and cons of each one as new questions will be asked and their potentials will be analyzed at official meetings. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture and the outcome will be positive.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be at your side. However, have a proper financial plan and ensure you don’t spend a big amount on luxury. Your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business. Seniors can pick the second part of the week to divide the wealth among children. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some females will develop gynecological complaints this week. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Sunday, November 10, 2024
