Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 10 to 16 2024 predicts financial prosperity

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of principles Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule. Look for pleasant opportunities to display love. Financial prosperity also exists this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Those who want to take the relationship can take a call on marriage.

Catch up with enticing love moments this week. Be professional in attitude and the outcomes will be excellent. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor egos play the spoilsport in the love affair. Introduce the lover to the parents in the first part of the week to get their approval. Some females will see the lover to be possessive and it is good to come out of the love affair. Those who want to take the relationship can take a call on marriage. Females attending a function or traveling can expect a proposal this week. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses as this may lead to trouble.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Consider new opportunities to prove your professional mettle. There can be challenges and you may also become a victim of office politics. However, do not let this impact the productivity. Ensure you meet the expectations of clients. You may confidently express new ideas and concepts, and ensure the pros and cons of each one as new questions will be asked and their potentials will be analyzed at official meetings. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture and the outcome will be positive.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be at your side. However, have a proper financial plan and ensure you don’t spend a big amount on luxury. Your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business. Seniors can pick the second part of the week to divide the wealth among children. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some females will develop gynecological complaints this week. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)