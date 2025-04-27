Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 27-May 3, 2025 predicts growth for these professions

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are not scared of risks Stay happy in the relationship. Prefer safe financial investments this week. Your professional life is also creative and productive. Handle health carefully Virgo Weekly Horoscope from April 27-May 3, 2025: While wealth will be at your side, minor health issues will also happen.

Spend more time with the lover and keep the relationship intact. Go for risks at work that will work in your favor. While wealth will be at your side, minor health issues will also happen.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not let minor turbulence go out of control. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors. An old love affair will come back to life bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship. Single male natives may expect a new love affair in the second part of the week. Married Virgos should also be careful to consider the opinions of the spouse while making crucial decisions.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Office politics will try to influence your official decisions. However, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. Some graphic designers, SEOs, bankers, and academicians will grow professionally. You may launch a new project, especially a foreign one in the first part of the week. Do not hesitate to express your ideas at team meetings. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle your wealth smartly. Though money will come from previous investments, your priority should be to save it. You will require money for legal expenses as a sibling will be in trouble. Those who are keen on investments can try their luck in speculative business. Some females will require spending for a celebration at home or office. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor chest-related issues may come up in the second part of the week. Seniors will also have sleep-related issues. Females need to be careful while taking part in underwater activities. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. Stay away from smoking and alcohol. Instead consume more healthy items, including nuts. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)