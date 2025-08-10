Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 10-16, 2025:

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to win the games Overcome the hurdles that stop the free flow of love. Your commitment at work will help in gaining professional success. Prosperity also exists this week. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to stay happy in love. Prefer safe financial investments while minor health issues may come up.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be realistic and do not go overboard, as this can lead to chaos and disappointment. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. You should avoid unpleasant discussions while spending time with your lover, as they may impact your relationship. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Single male natives may also approach the crush to express their feelings. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Consider crucial professional decisions, as these can be fruitful. This also includes a job change or launching a new business. Some tasks will demand that you stay at the workplace for additional hours. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are in finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. You may see new opportunities in the middle of the week and can confidently attend the interview. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You will find investment a safe option, and you may consider the stock market and mutual funds along with speculative e-business smart options for tomorrow. However, it is good to take the help of a financial expert for guidance. Businessmen, a medical emergency at home would require you to spend a large amount. Some natives will also face legal issues, which would also require high spending.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may develop into trouble in routine life. Start the day with exercise and spend more time with people with a positive attitude. You should avoid people with a negative attitude and ensure you do not bring office stress home. Children need to be careful while on excursions. Stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins, and skip aerated drinks this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)