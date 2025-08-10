Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 10-16, 2025:
Virgo Weekly Horoscope from August 10-16, 2025: Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to win the games
Overcome the hurdles that stop the free flow of love. Your commitment at work will help in gaining professional success. Prosperity also exists this week.
Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to stay happy in love. Prefer safe financial investments while minor health issues may come up.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Be realistic and do not go overboard, as this can lead to chaos and disappointment. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. You should avoid unpleasant discussions while spending time with your lover, as they may impact your relationship. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Single male natives may also approach the crush to express their feelings. Married females may also consider going the family way.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Consider crucial professional decisions, as these can be fruitful. This also includes a job change or launching a new business. Some tasks will demand that you stay at the workplace for additional hours. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are in finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. You may see new opportunities in the middle of the week and can confidently attend the interview. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
You will find investment a safe option, and you may consider the stock market and mutual funds along with speculative e-business smart options for tomorrow. However, it is good to take the help of a financial expert for guidance. Businessmen, a medical emergency at home would require you to spend a large amount. Some natives will also face legal issues, which would also require high spending.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may develop into trouble in routine life. Start the day with exercise and spend more time with people with a positive attitude. You should avoid people with a negative attitude and ensure you do not bring office stress home. Children need to be careful while on excursions. Stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins, and skip aerated drinks this week.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
