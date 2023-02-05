Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 5-11, 2023: New beginnings

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

For Virgos, now is the time for a fresh start. Weekly Astrological Predictions says , this week could bring exciting new professional relationships and ventures for you. You may start brand new projects or give your current ones a refreshed approach. It's a great time to boost your self-esteem and social standing. Earning money from stocks and mutual funds will require careful investment. It's crucial for you to avoid engaging in disruptive behaviour at home, as the risks of upsetting the status quo are high. There is always the possibility that some people may make plans to go on a date. Virgos might agree to take a long trip with the right company. You could help a young relative with their homework and answer their academic questions. It could aid them in making a crucial choice. Stick to the rules when dealing with property issues, as doing so might increase your chances of success.

Virgo Finance This Week

At this time, Virgo natives would do well to practise financial restraint. To achieve financial stability, you must create a new budget and simultaneously reduce wasteful spending. You'll need to make a smart investment to see financial returns. You might see potential gains from forming a new alliance.

Virgo Family This Week

This week, Virgos may get into fights with their siblings over trivial matters. Having ill will toward others makes it difficult to form positive relationships with them. If habits were altered, domestic harmony could be preserved. The family youngster might have issues relaxing their rigid ways.

Virgo Career This Week

This is the week when your strategic moves in the workplace will pay off handsomely. Some people may be promoted because of their hard work. Expect great things from the plans you've put in motion in the past few weeks. At work, you will continue to play a pivotal role.

Virgo Health This Week

You may have made some healthy lifestyle changes and may start reaping the benefits. Taking some mental time off will be simple this week. Do something active to get your body moving. You can shake off stress, anxiety, and confusion with some vigorous exercise.

Virgo Love Life This Week

Make it a priority to seek lasting happiness in love rather than chasing after fleeting gratification. If you want your significant other to make an effort in the relationship, it's important to show them emotional support. Virgos, who are currently single, may experience a strong desire to meet someone new.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

