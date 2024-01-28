Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts marital discords

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are always positive in attitude Value the relationship with sincerity and honesty. Be diplomatic at the office. The weekly horoscope also predicts no health issues or financial troubles. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024: The weekly horoscope also predicts no health issues or financial troubles.

Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Ensure to spend more time with the lover this week. You are good in terms of finance and no major health issue will trouble you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You are lucky to have settled all the past misunderstandings. Be careful while having disagreements. Do not complicate issues and ensure you take the right steps while having issues in the love affair. Single Virgos will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high. You may come across someone while traveling, at an official meeting, or a function. Some females will also go back to the old relationship. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Stay away from office-related controversies. Instead, your focus needs to be productivity. You may receive cooperation from junior-level team members but that may not be sufficient to deliver good output. Put in the best efforts and also deliver the best results. This will strengthen your chances of appraisal and promotion. Businessmen would find suitable partners, especially in the second half of the week. Students aspiring to join foreign universities will see opportunities this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will trouble you. There will be prosperity which will reflect upon the lifestyle. You may renovate the house or plan a foreign vacation with the family as your financial status permits that. Go ahead with the decision to buy a new house. A financial dispute within the family will be settled while Virgos can also donate wealth to charity.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while taking part in adventurous activities while on vacation. Pregnant Virgos must avoid riding a two-wheeler and seniors need to have a balanced life filled with proper exercise, food, and sleep. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857