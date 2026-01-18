Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Virgo, January 18-24, 2026: Students will see new opportunities abroad

    Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Single natives can expect to meet someone special in the second part of the week.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not miss your goals

    Keep troubles out of the love affair and spend more time with your partner. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. Wealth is also positive this week.

    Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. Consider safe monetary investments. Health is also good this week.

    Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

    Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may introduce the lover to the parents in the first part of the week. It is good to keep a distance from arguments. Some lovers will be adamant this week. However, this must not impact the free flow of love. Long-distance relationships must have more conversations, and love needs to be more expressive. Single natives can expect to meet someone special in the second part of the week.

    Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

    Be sensible while handling crucial clients. Do not get into office politics and instead look for more productive assignments. You may require brushing up on technical skills for specific projects. Banking and accounting professionals need to be careful about calculations. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities abroad.

    Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will permit you to make smart financial decisions. You may consider trying the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will succeed in buying a new property. This week is also good to sell a property. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week, while there will also be occasions to spend money on celebrations with friends or family members.

    Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

    Though the general health is good, some natives will have migraines, body aches, asthma-related issues, and viral fever. Avoid food rich in fat and oil. Instead, opt for more salads and fruits this week. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill your mind with good thoughts. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Virgo, January 18-24, 2026: Students Will See New Opportunities Abroad

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes