Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 29- June 5, 2025 predicts job opportunities, good health and more

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your professionalism deserves accolades Settle the tremors in the relationship and consider taking up new opportunities at work to prove your professional potential. Prosperity also comes in. Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Your love life will see minor turbulence. (Freepik)

Get the best moments in the relationship where you will also spend more time with your lover. Despite the challenges at the workplace, you will be successful this week. Minor health issues will be there but wealth will be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see minor turbulence. Keep your tone down while having arguments and ensure you don’t hurt the emotions of the partner. While you both need to be romantic and spend time together, ensure you do not delve into the past that may pass the lover. Some females will be successful in getting the support of the parents in the relationship and females may also get engaged in the second part of the week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Photographers, healthcare persons, chefs, architects, copywriters, technicians, and academicians will get ample opportunities to prove their competency at the workplace. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. Traders will also require settling issues with authorities.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from plenty of sources including property and previous investments. This will permit you to buy a vehicle or even plan a vacation abroad. There will also instances where a friend or relative will ask for financial support that you cannot refuse. Virgos can also confidently invest in the speculative business as well as the stock market.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the health as minor complications can be there. However, the routine life will be unaffected. Some females will have gynecological issues and migraine while children may complain about oral health issues. The natives may also suffer from viral fever, sore throat, or minor cuts. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. Do not indulge in any activities that involve high risk.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart