Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 9-15, 2024 predicts minor tremors in love

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for opportunities to strike this week Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 9-15, 2024. Spend more time together and also take a call on marriage with the approval of parents.

Keep the love life intact and spend more time with the lover. Resolve every professional challenge to ensure career growth. New changes will happen in life.

Strive to brighten up the love life. Minor challenges would exist at the office but you’ll resolve them. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great time in terms of love. Despite minor tremors, you will see pleasant moments with the lover. Support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Keep egos out of the love life this week. You will be happy to settle the disputes and this week is good to work on troubles. Some relationships that are on the verge of breakups will be back to normal. Spend more time together and also take a call on marriage with the approval of parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment will be visible while handling critical tasks at the office. You will emerge as the reliable backbone of the office. Be ready with new ideas as the management may expect innovative concepts. IT and healthcare professionals will have targets that seem impossible. But ensure you accomplish them without much hiccup. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new ventures while students will clear examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

As wealth will come in from different courses this week, you will be in a situation to buy electronic devices or even home appliances. Some Virgos will need to save money to repay a long-pending due. There will be prosperity from previous investments. You may win a legal battle or will even inherit a paternal property. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to do a complete body check this week. Stay away from stress and the chances of mental anguish are high. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)