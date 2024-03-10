 Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts freelancing opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts freelancing opportunities

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts freelancing opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 10, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cool even in turbulent times in love and office.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in violent times

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 10-16, 2024. Be sincere in the relationship and provide personal space to the partner.

The relationship will see positive changes this week. You will also see success in your job. Financially you are strong and your normal health will also be positive.

Be cool even in turbulent times in love and office. Though you are safer when it comes to money, mild health issues may trouble you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love relationship will undergo major changes this week. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of your partner. Be sincere in the relationship and provide personal space to the partner. This makes the love life more fabulous and accommodative. While you spend time together, discuss creative things and avoid digging into the past. Express the love unconditionally and you will see the results. Some love affairs may turn toxic and coming out of such a relationship is a good idea.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

There can be minor chaos in the professional life. Look for more options to prove your mettle at work. IT, healthcare, law, hospitality, engineering, and designing professionals will have a tight schedule. Multitasking is a good idea to grow in your career. Look for new opportunities and avoid office politics. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace but this needs to be controlled.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You are good to donate money to charity. Take steps to settle a financial dispute with a friend or relative. The second part of the week is good to invest in real estate. You may also find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may receive options to freelance which would enhance the options to earn wealth.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. Avoid smoking and alcohol and consume more veggies and fruits this week. Start exercising and this will also help you control your emotions. Be in the company of people with a positive attitude. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

