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    Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 22-28, 2026: A family celebration is on the cards

    Virgo Weekly Horoscope: This week favors plans and patient action.

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 4:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet focus helps build order and clarity

    You find useful focus and clear routines. Small changes to daily habits bring more calm, better work, and steady progress toward personal aims this week.

    Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    This week, favors plans and patient action. Focus on routines, tidy your workspace, and break tasks into small steps. Family and colleagues will notice your careful work. Avoid overthinking choices; choose a clear plan and follow it. Calm, steady effort brings measurable gains and peace.

    Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
    Love grows with honest care and small, regular acts of kindness. Spend time listening and sharing simple joys. If single, join group activities or volunteer work; meeting through service or shared tasks can start a steady friendship. In relationships, make time for gentle conversation and home comforts. Avoid harsh words and quick judgments. Show respect for family feelings and plan a small thoughtful gesture.

    Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
    At work, clear routines and careful planning help you shine. Make short to-do lists and check progress often. Accept teachable moments and ask polite questions when unsure. Colleagues will notice steady effort and tidy work. A small project can show your skill; give it calm focus. Avoid rushing and recheck details before sending. Balance task time with short breaks to keep focus.

    Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
    Money needs tidy plans and small choices this week. Note income and bills, set one clear saving goal, and avoid impulse buys. If a family member asks for money, discuss terms and write them down. Look for small, honest ways to earn extra at home or locally. Check bank notes and receipts once this week. Save a little each time you can. Careful habits now build a safer, calmer future, and plan one small treat.

    Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
    Your health asks for steady, gentle care this week. Keep a regular sleep time and drink clean water often. Move your body with simple walks or light stretching to help digestion and calm. Eat more vegetables, fruits, grains, and dairy. Avoid heavy sweets and fried snacks. Rest your eyes during work and take slow breaths when stressed. A small plan for sleep, food, and gentle movement will keep your energy kind and steady, and smile.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 22-28, 2026: A Family Celebration Is On The Cards

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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