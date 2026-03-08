Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 8-14, 2026: Astology hints at monetary gains by the weekend

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep all your options open Keep your love relationship free from troubles. Pay attention to the professional responsibilities. Financial prosperity permits smart decisions this week. Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy with your lover and continue giving the best professional results at the workplace. Both wealth and health are positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week Have a great time when it comes to love. You will see new twists in the relationship, mostly positive. You need to be more mature in attitude and should also be positive towards life. Some long-term relationships may end in a breakup this week. Single male natives may come across someone special and will also express the feeling without hesitation. Married natives must also keep a distance from office romance, as their family life will be in danger.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week Continue your commitment at work. No serious professional issues will come up. Keep your calmness steady at work, and this can lead to success in professional decisions. Some tasks, especially those with tight deadlines, will keep you professionally busy. Those who are into arts, politics, and music may expect criticism. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion, and the week is good for it. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have reasons to smile.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week No serious wealth issue exists. Some females will be happy buying a vehicle or electronic appliances. A celebration or event will come up, and you will need to contribute. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Traders handling textiles, automobile spare parts, electronics, and furniture will see good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week There will be skin-related issues, and some seniors may also complain about sleep-related issues. You should not lift heavy objects in the first half of the week. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. You may also have minor issues associated with your ears or eyes. Minor health issues may be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. Pick the second part of the week to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)