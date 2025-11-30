Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 30- December 6, 2025: Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your plan B ready A strong love life is the catchword of the week. Overcome the crisis in the love affair and also display the best at the office. Make crucial monetary decisions. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care. Professional challenges will be there, but you will handle them comfortably. Settle the financial issues with extreme attention. Health is good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair productive. Do not bring in trouble over egos that may lead to serious concerns in the coming days. Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues, and you need to be more careful while connecting with an ex-lover. A third person may interfere in the love affair, and this can have serious consequences. Those who are married should also be careful about the interference of the parents of their spouse. Some single natives may also expect a new person to walk into their lives.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. New tasks will come in. Bankers and accountants need to be extremely careful while making balance sheets. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up on their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on monetary affairs. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan, and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trading, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment. It is good to avoid spending a large amount on a vacation abroad. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will exist this week. But do not compromise on the lifestyle and keep a watch on the diet this week. Have more fibre and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Seniors who have minor sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods. Some children will develop bruises while playing. The second part of the week is crucial for those who have chest-related issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)