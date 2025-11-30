Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 30- December 6, 2025: Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues
Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your plan B ready
A strong love life is the catchword of the week. Overcome the crisis in the love affair and also display the best at the office. Make crucial monetary decisions.
Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care. Professional challenges will be there, but you will handle them comfortably. Settle the financial issues with extreme attention. Health is good.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Keep the love affair productive. Do not bring in trouble over egos that may lead to serious concerns in the coming days. Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues, and you need to be more careful while connecting with an ex-lover. A third person may interfere in the love affair, and this can have serious consequences. Those who are married should also be careful about the interference of the parents of their spouse. Some single natives may also expect a new person to walk into their lives.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. New tasks will come in. Bankers and accountants need to be extremely careful while making balance sheets. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up on their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on monetary affairs. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan, and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trading, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment. It is good to avoid spending a large amount on a vacation abroad. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will exist this week. But do not compromise on the lifestyle and keep a watch on the diet this week. Have more fibre and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Seniors who have minor sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods. Some children will develop bruises while playing. The second part of the week is crucial for those who have chest-related issues.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
