Weekly Love Horoscope for 21-27 November, 2022.

Aries: You're on a social high and finding love is easy for the first time in a very long time. You've reached a turning point, so relish the opportunities that lie ahead. Now that you're feeling confident and ready to flaunt your individuality, others around you may be more receptive to your display of who you are. This week, ignore conventional wisdom and do whatever appeals to you.

Taurus: Feel free to let your emotions show this week. You can't let your heart be fully open to the person you love because of your doubts and worries. There will be times when you feel at a loss for words. The planets are aligned in your favour, so don't be afraid to take the plunge. Remember that your partner also has feelings for you and is only waiting for you to make the first move by approaching.

Gemini: Getting to know oneself and one's passions better is a terrific goal for this week. Emotions will be running high, so tread carefully. It's tempting to strike out at the people you care about when you're feeling overwhelmed, but now is not the time. You may help others see things in a new light by being innovative and even a little bit quirky, but be careful not to go too far.

Cancer: It seems like you and your significant other are in for a week of bickering. The close bond you enjoy with your partner may weaken as a result of miscommunication and confrontations. So, your relationship may go through a lot of ups and downs. Nonetheless, you shouldn't worry too much because this rough patch is only transitory and things will get better from here on out.

Leo: An issue or two might potentially derail your connection with your significant other this week. Your partner may not like your tendency toward dictatorial behaviour. If you try to impose your views on people, you'll likely end up looking awful. Before engaging into an argument, make sure you've heard your partner out. If you want your romantic life to be peaceful, you need to put greater faith in your partner.

Virgo: This week is perfect for ruminating about the long term. You can educate your partner on how to maintain objectivity and not allow their emotions cloud the facts. Take charge, show empathy for your companion who may be having a tough week, and help them forget about their problems. A date to a new location can lead to more enriching and thought-provoking activities with your companion.

Libra: This week, you may experience some emotional lows. The affection of someone you think about could be missing at the moment. You may be worried that they aren't placing in as much time and energy as before. If single, you may be given to believe that you'll never find someone to love and be loved by. Don't worry; this is not the right time for your next meaningful relationship to enter your life.

Scorpio: This week, you'll devote more of your time and effort to prioritising romance and dating. You have an innate talent for multitasking, making you incredibly productive. The trick to a happy relationship is figuring out how to squeeze in as much affection as possible. If you're feeling stuck in a love rut or just want to broaden your dating pool, getting to know new people can be the way to go.

Sagittarius: This week you may not like the fact that your partner is getting friendly with people of the opposite sex. You will feel as though you are being strangled from the inside out. Don't cause yourself unnecessary stress by trying to explain your emotions to your partner. You may feel hopeless and isolated, hence look to confide to friends. Married couples should be cautious this week to avoid any miscommunications.

Capricorn: You may decide to go public with your new significant other to your family this week. However, you should discuss this with your partner beforehand, since doing so without their approval might become humiliating. If you're married, your partner may have issues getting along with your relatives. But they will come up with solutions on their own. Don't even think about becoming involved in this situation.

Aquarius: This is the kind of week you should put in your calendar if you're seeking for a serious relationship right now. In this moment, you have the chance to let go of the hurt you've been carrying around from the past and begin the process of healing. You need to put yourself first this week, whether that means scheduling a date with a significant other or staying in and pampering yourself.

Pisces: Keep an eye on how people treat you since they are likely to pamper you. Subtle acts of kindness may be masking more significant emotions. The catch is that you aren't feeling very motivated to put in effort in relationship-related areas, which may annoy your partner. The best method to keep the flow of energy going is to have time alone and then unwind with your partner when you get back together.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779