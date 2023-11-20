Aries: Single souls, embrace the radiant energy that surrounds you this week. There is love in town, and your life is like a painting that depicts beauty and love. Be kind to yourself—let the heat emanating from self-love embrace your energies. Meet people during social events, which might turn out to be fortuitous romance. If committed, value each moment you share together as a couple and enjoy the loveliness that blossoms in your relationship. Weekly Love Horoscope for Nov 20-26, 2023.

Taurus: This week, love blooms in unusual places for the single ones. There might be a meaningful encounter somewhere amidst the family engagements. Open your heart for love’s spontaneity. Seek outside of your comfort zone; love is closer than you think. Those who are in a serious relationship will focus on family issues during this week. Temporarily, shared responsibilities and domestic obligations may eclipse the needs of the heart.

Gemini: Embrace your independence this week by branching out to different social circles. Embrace your magnetic personality and allow yourself to make unanticipated connections. The fulfilment of a person lies in balancing self-love and the external relationship. Let love find you naturally; trust your gut instincts. For the committed, this week is about giving support, understanding and working towards common goals together.

Cancer: Singles and committed hearts are set for a symphony of love this week. The stars bring out commitment for those in a relationship, which in turn strengthens emotional bonding and passion. Brace yourselves, singles! A sweet surprise comes wrapped in unexpected excitement from the cosmos. Be ready for the magic of the unimagined. Let your heart be guided by the celestial energies and embrace companionship warmly.

Leo: There are love flares for singles this week as you run into unexpected but passionate romance. Nevertheless, one should be careful because they can burn brightly and go out immediately. Enjoy every moment, but do not invest too much too soon. Keep it light, and enjoy this exhilaration without taking it as far as long-term relationship expectations. This week may witness a renewed surge in romantic energy among committed relationships.

Virgo: Your romantic pursuit ignites curiosity this week. These encounters, though unexpected, may result in interesting ties. Let an open heart as the universe conspires to deliver enchanting surprises. That spark may come from an unexpected encounter. Socialise and connect to cosmic forces. If committed, consider new ways of intimacy that will take you even deeper together. Talk about your dreams and listen to your partner’s desires.

Libra: It’s time for fresh connections. You look very charming and charismatic, pulling potential suites towards you. Don’t be afraid to show your true self; it could open you up to sincere relationships. For committed hearts, here's a gentle reminder: problems with relationships come and go like storms do. This time around, communication is your friend. Share your feelings with each other and listen to each other carefully.

Scorpio: This is a chance for you if you were hoping for someone’s attention. Plan an open-air date or choose what you want- the cosmos demands originality. Let the magic happen; trust the process. The week brings harmony to people in committed relationships. Arrange for a romantic evening or a spontaneous move that strengthens your bond. Accept the love that keeps circling around you and let the bond that got stronger over time cultivate inside your heart.

Sagittarius: This week, love might be brewing someplace new for the singles. The most important virtue of all when considering possible relationships is patience. Take time to talk meaningfully rather than pledge yourself in haste. True love can come on the road, so enjoy the trip. Take baby steps towards realising and mutual understanding. If committed, do not make unreasonable disputes but make celebrations even of the minor defeats.

Capricorn: Watch out for your mood swings this week. Your partner may find it hard to adapt to your mood changes. Share with your partner and talk honestly regarding your feelings so that no confusion arises. Share laughter and gentleness to solidify the attraction that united you. Singles must be aware of themselves. This will result in establishing healthy relationships. Be sensitive to your other’s needs so that you attract suitable prospects.

Aquarius: Singles can catch a breath of fresh romance this week. A whisper of the promise of a hopeful connection from the cosmos is coming, setting the heart abuzz. Keep your heart open to surprises and accept a new beginning of your love adventure. Be in the moment; this could be magical. The cosmic energy rebuilds love and trust in committed relationships. Use this period to strengthen your bond with each other and relive the joy that brought you together.

Pisces: Committed couples can use this week as a platform for improving their relationship. Reconnect at an intimate level with your partner. In turn, set a date for a night out in a restaurant as a surprise for them. Singletons, your hearts are about to burst out of love for a blooming affair. Take the first step in developing any significant relationship. Plan on a simple evening together, like dinner or chat, in order to get to know each other even better.

