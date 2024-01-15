Weekly Numerology Predictions from 15th to 21st January 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says this week of January, there will be peace in the love life of people with radix number 1 and mutual love will become stronger. You will get benefits from government schemes and your desire to go abroad will be fulfilled. Be sure to pay attention to financial expenses, otherwise, the financial situation may worsen. Students may face some problems in their studies but the support of teachers will give them relief. Married life will be better and you can also make decisions regarding children. Difficulties may also increase in the workplace this week, due to which there will be some problems at work. If you are not careless at the end of the week, you will get better results. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 15th to 21st January 2024

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, mutual love will strengthen in the love life of people with number 2 and your relationship will be blessed by your family members. Employed people may face some problems due to officials, due to which they will look for other jobs. There may be discussion in the family regarding some religious program, for the completion of which you will also spend some money. There may be an argument with your spouse on some issue, due to which the atmosphere at home may get spoiled. At the end of the week, with someone's help, there will be chances of happiness and prosperity in life.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says if people with number 3 move ahead by maintaining a balance in their workplace this week of January, better results will emerge. This week, there will be opportunities for financial prosperity for you and you will get benefits through investments. If you control your speech in love life, mutual love will improve. Investments made this week will prove profitable for you. The desire to buy land and vehicles will be fulfilled. You will get support from parents and household tasks will be completed with the help of siblings. There will be beneficial changes in business at the end of the week.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, there will be auspicious coincidences in the love life of people with number 4 and they will plan to go out somewhere. Students preparing for government jobs will get auspicious results this week. Will participate in social work but avoid giving too much advice to anyone. Time will be favorable in financial matters and auspicious opportunities for financial gain will arise. You may also benefit financially from someone close to you. Improvements will be seen in the workplace this week. At the end of the week, time will be favorable and your mind will be cheerful.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, there are chances of celebration in the love life of people with the number 5. There may also be auspicious marriage opportunities for some of you. Financial conditions will be good and there will be financial gains but avoid transactions otherwise the chances of getting the money back are less. It would be better if employed people avoided unnecessary disputes in the workplace. With the support of officials, many of your projects will be completed. It would be better if you handled the situation through talks at the end of the week. Respect will increase by doing social work and you can attend any function with family.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, people with radix number 6 will see progress in their workplace and previous projects will bring success for you. Time will be favorable in financial matters and stuck money will be recovered with the help of a loved one. Business trips will be beneficial for you. Employed people will get new sources of income, which will increase their income. To achieve peace in your love life, you may have to make more efforts from your side. At the end of the week, you will plan to go on a trip with a friend. Marital life will be good and relationships will also be strong.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January will be auspicious for people with the number 7 to make thoughtful decisions in the workplace and projects will be completed on time. The more planning you take on your project, the more successful you will be. It would be nice to meet an old friend after a long time. In love life, mutual love will be strong and you can go to any function with your love partner. Students need to work harder for good results in the field of education. Time will be difficult in financial matters and money may be spent. At the end of the week, you can start some new work with the blessings of your parents.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, it would be better if people with number 8 remain calm and reach any decision. There may be some problems in your love life, due to which you will remain restless and think about the right and wrong of your future. With the blessings of your parents, many of your tasks will be completed. Employed people may have to face adverse situations in the workplace, due to which there will be problems at work. Stuck money will be recovered with the help of a government official. At the end of the week, the circumstances will gradually give a decision in your favor.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January will be favorable from a financial point of view for people with number 9 and there will be financial gains. It may be an emotionally difficult time at work and you will feel dejected about a project. The promises made in love life will take time to be fulfilled this week. Also, to keep the relationship strong, you Will have to make more efforts from his side. At the end of the week, you will achieve success because of your tact. By doing religious activities, the mind will remain calm and will also get a new direction in life.

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com