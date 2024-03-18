Weekly Numerology Predictions from 18th to 24th March

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) For those with radix number 1, this week of March will be favorable for love life and they will also be interested in religious activities. At the beginning of the week, there are chances of getting stuck money from someone and there will be good profits from investment also. The hard work you do in the workplace will bring you pleasant results in the future. Control your expenses this week and follow a budget. This week you may get cheated by someone and think carefully before reaching any decision. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 18th to 24th March 2024.(shutterstock)

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

This week of March will be favorable in financial matters for people with radix number 2 and gradually the financial situation will improve. There will be gradual changes in your investing pattern also. In love life, your mind will be a little restless at the beginning of the week, but as the week progresses, you will remain happy in love life. If you remain future-oriented in your workplace, you will get better results. At the end of the week, you can make concrete decisions for your future.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

This week of March, people with number 3 will make good progress in their workplace, and with the blessings of elders, you will be able to achieve your goal. There is a need to be aware of financial matters this week and situations of money expenditure may increase suddenly. This week is going to be mixed for those in married life. You will spend a pleasant time with your loved ones and may also go on a pilgrimage. New projects started at the end of the week will bring beautiful results in the future.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

This week of March, people with number 4 will see progress in their workplace and a new project will bring auspicious results for you. Financial gains seem to be greater through the net work done by you. It will be better if you make decisions with restraint in your love life, otherwise, frustration may increase. There will be peace and happiness in the family and there will be support from friends. If you make a determined decision at the end of the week, the path to happiness and prosperity will open.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

This week of March, there will be a gradual improvement in the workplace of people with number 5 and their projects will move towards success. Talking about married life, you will spend quality time with your spouse and can also purchase some property together. There will be concerns about the health of any member of the family, due to which you may have to run around. Financial expenses may be higher due to emotional reasons. At the end of the week, the time will gradually become favorable.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

This week of March, people with radix number 6 will have sweet and sour experiences in their workplace. It will be better if you are a little practical in making decisions related to your project. You will be happy in your love life and normal situations will remain. Time will be favorable in financial matters and you will get many opportunities for financial gain. Time will be favorable at the end of the week and the more immediately you move forward by making decisions, the more successful you will be.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

This week of March, the financial condition of people with number 7 will become better than before and auspicious conditions for financial gain will be created. Good results will be obtained from investments and many tasks will be completed with the help of the father. You may feel uneasy in your love life and times will be difficult emotionally. Circumstances will dominate you in the work area and will bring some laxity to the project. At the end of the week, you will move forward in the path of progress.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

For people with radix number 8, this week of March will be favorable for financial matters and auspicious conditions will be created for financial gains. This week your investments will yield auspicious results and your financial situation will improve. Family and marital life will be good and some religious programs may take place in the family, in which all members will participate. You may have to suffer some loss in the workplace. At the end of the week, conditions will gradually become favorable for you.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

This week of March, people with number 9 will have a favorable time in financial matters and there will be chances of financial gains, even if they are less than you expected. In love life, mutual love will become stronger and there will be a touch of romance in love life. You may feel lonely in the workplace and may have to suffer some loss. You may feel sad after receiving some news at the end of the week.

