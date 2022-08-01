Weekly Numerology Predictions from 1st Aug to 7th Aug, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says the planetary position will be favorable at this time. You can get your work done by communicating. You will be able to work on any of your weaknesses. Support and support of friends will increase your courage and strength. Unnecessary expenses may increase. So it will be better if you save your budget for now. Don't waste too much time on idleness and fun. The opposite party may create a big problem for you, but you will not be harmed. There will be a need for more hard work to achieve one's goals in business. Due to a lack of harmony in family and professional life, there may be mild disagreement in the family. Stay away from people with bad habits or else your life may get spoiled.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says in the afternoon there may be beneficial conditions. You will get important advice from a family member which will prove to be beneficial for you. As your interest in the religious and spiritual field increases, your thoughts can also remain positive and balanced. The cost will be higher. Don't worry; you can also get covering material. Start your plans right away, over thinking or overthinking can make success slip away. This is not a good time to start any new work. Married life will be happy. There can be a lot of pain in the knees and joints.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says shopping for things related to the comfort of the family can be done. A sudden meeting with someone will make everyone happy. Students can stay stress-free by getting solutions to any problems related to studies and careers. There may be stress at this time. Don't let ego get inside you. Due to this, relationships can also sour. The youth should not waste their time on fun and pay more attention to their career. You will achieve your target through your hard work and competence in the field of work. Don't let professional stress overshadow family happiness. Health can be good.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says the works that have been stuck for some time will be completed. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, the time is favorable. You can engage in many activities. At this time it is necessary to keep the routine organized. Before making any plan, think about it seriously. Otherwise, an error may occur. Wrong advice from people about the negative activity can divert you from your goal. An upcoming business trip can open the door to your great future. Take any problem related to the throat seriously.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says today is the day to make dreams come true. You will have the ability to accomplish any task with your determination. Your special contribution will be in maintaining the family system properly. Do not try to impose work on others due to laziness. Important work should be completed first. Being too self-centered and only thinking about yourself can lead to bitterness in close relationships. There will be peace in the ups and downs that have been going on for some time now in business. The cooperation and trust of husband and wife towards each other will maintain the happiness and peace of the home. Health can be good.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says afternoon conditions will be very favorable in your favor. So make an outline of your tasks at the beginning of the day. Some useful information may be received today. Any misunderstanding going on at home will be resolved by your intervention. Arguments are happening with brothers regarding some family issues. However, you will handle the situations with your proper behavior. Students may face some difficulties in admission-related tasks. Due to family busyness, you will not be able to give much attention or time to the work area. There will be a positive and cooperative relationship between husband and wife. Any health problem can be relieved.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says accepting challenges can find a way for you to progress, so focus on your tasks with full energy. If there is a court case proceeding going on, the decision is likely to be in your favor. There will be anxiety due to any negative activity of children, but your understanding and understanding can solve the problem. Do not interfere in the affairs of any neighbors or relatives. In business, the planetary position is not very beneficial, but there may be an improvement in it. You will play an important role in maintaining the relationship with your spouse. Minor and major seasonal problems will persist.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says the work that you were working hard for recently, now you are going to get good results. Problems related to children will also be solved. Advice from elders will prove helpful for you in any important decision. Do not fall into illegal activities otherwise, it will be appropriate. There may be problems in the married life of any member of the family. It is necessary to take decisions with discretion and understanding. Youngsters need to pay more attention to their careers. It is necessary to work hard at this time. There may be a dispute between spouses regarding the arrangement of the house. Heat and cold can cause fever and chills.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the mind can be happier due to the sudden completion of an impossible task. Doing any work with planning and positive thinking will give you a new direction. Students and youth can get success in any interview or competitive exam. Before making any entertainment program, keep in mind your budget. It would be advisable to avoid any journey at this time. Don't get into an argument with anyone. You may get victory in the ongoing competition with other businessmen. A family environment can be happy. Muscle pain may occur.

