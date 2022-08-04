Weekly Panchang August 5-11'22: Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, Venus – the planet of beauty, romance and wealth – will move to Cancer sign. In this watery sign of Moon, placement of Venus triggers intense emotional feelings towards whom we love and brings out our insecurities as well. Talking about auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying a vehicle or property this week as favourable timelines are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing or registering property is available this week on August 5 (06:37 PM to 05:45 AM, Aug 06)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on August 7 (05:46 AM to 04:30 PM) and August 11 (10:38 AM to 04:07 AM, Aug 12)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Krittika nakshatra on August 5, Friday, at 1:42 PM

Venus enters Cancer sign on August 7, Sunday, at 5:31 AM

Mars and Saturn at 90-degree angle on August 8, Monday, at 1:24 AM

Mercury enters Purva Phalguni nakshatra on August 9, Tuesday, at 3:26 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (Monday, August 8): Also known as Pavitropana Ekadashi and Pavitra Ekadashi, it is a Hindu holy day, which falls on the 11th lunar day (ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravana. On this day, 24 hours fasting is observed and worship is offered to the god Vishnu by both husband and wife in particular to beget a male child.

Raksha Bandhan (Thursday, August 11): It is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna (late afternoon). Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra (which prevails in first half of Purnima tithi).

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 5: 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM

August 6: 09:06 AM to 10:46 AM

August 7: 05:27 PM to 07:08 PM

August 8: 07:26 AM to 09:06 AM

August 9: 03:46 PM to 05:26 PM

August 10: 12:26 PM to 02:06 PM

August 11: 02:06 PM to 03:45 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779