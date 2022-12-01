Weekly Panchang December 2-8: Planetary Transit, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, two planetary transits will take place. Both Mercury and Venus will enter the sign of Sagittarius. In addition, there are some auspicious muhuratas available this week. Special muhuratas are available for marriage, griha pravesh as well as purchase of vehicle and property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat:

Auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week on December 2 (07:30 AM to 06:58 AM, Dec 03), December 7 (08:46 PM to 07:01 AM, Dec 08) and December 8 (07:01 AM to 07:02 AM, Dec 09)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat:

Auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available on December 2 (06:57 AM to 06:58 AM, Dec 03), December 3 (06:58 AM to 05:34 AM, Dec 04) and December 8 (09:37 AM to 07:02 AM, Dec 09)

Property Purchase Muhurat:

Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on December 2 (05:45 AM to 06:58 AM, Dec 03) and December 8 (12:33 PM to 07:02 AM, Dec 09)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat:

Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on December 7 (10:25 AM to 07:01 AM, Dec 08) and December 8 (07:01 AM to 07:02 AM, Dec 09)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Sagittarius sign on December 3, Saturday, at 6:56 AM

Sun enters Jyestha nakshatra on December 3, Saturday, at 7:04 AM

Mars enters Rohini nakshatra on December 4, Sunday, at 6:46 PM

Venus enters Sagittarius sign on December 5, Monday, at 6:07 PM

Mars and Sun in 180-degreee opposition on December 8, Thursday, at 11:09 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Mokshada Ekadashi (Sunday, December 4): It holds great significance among Hindus. It is celebrated by all Krishna Bhaktas across the country. Ekadashi itself has a great importance as this day is considered to be the most sacred day and purely dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It refers to the fast that helps to attain liberation or 'Moksha' from the cycle of birth and death and reach to the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

Gita Jayanti (Saturday, December 3): Geeta Jayanti is celebrated as a major festival in Hinduism because according to Hindu mythological belief, Gita itself is a very sacred scripture which was narrated by Lord Krishna himself to Arjuna. Geeta Jayanti 2022 is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanthi (Monday, December 5): In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month. The day is popularly known as Hanuman Vratam.

Margashirsha Purnima (Thursday, December 8): In the auspicious month of Margashirsha, the full moon day is celebrated as a Margashirsha Purnima. Lord Moon is worshipped on this day as it is believed that Moon is blessed with Amrit on this day.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 2: 10:52 AM to 12:10 PM

December 3: 09:34 AM to 10:53 AM

December 4: 04:06 PM to 05:24 PM

December 5: 08:17 AM to 09:35 AM

December 6: 02:48 PM to 04:06 PM

December 7: 12:12 PM to 01:30 PM

December 8: 01:31 PM to 02:49 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

