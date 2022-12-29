Weekly Panchang December 30-January 5: Mercury Transit, & Auspicious Muhuratas

This week will witness only one transit, that of Mercury. Mercury is currently in retrograde motion and will move back to Sagittarius sign this week. This will bring some positive news in lives of all. Apart from this, there will be some auspicious muhuratas available this week for purchase of vehicle and property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on December 30 (11:24 AM to 07:14 AM, Dec 31) and January 5 (07:15 AM to 09:26 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on December 30 (11:24 AM to 06:33 PM) and January 4 (07:15 AM to 12:00 AM, Jan 05)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Sagittarius sign in retrograde motion on December 30, Friday, at 11:11 PM

Mercury and Saturn at 30-degree angle on January 2, Monday, at 9:26 PM

Venus and Jupiter at 60-degree angle on January 4, Wednesday, at 2:35 PM

Mercury enters Purva Ashadha nakshatra on January 4, Wednesday, at 4:09 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Durgashtami (Friday, December 30): Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. On this day devotees of Goddess Durga worship her and observe day-long fast.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Monday, January 2): It is one of the most significant and vital observances dedicated to the deity, Lord Vishnu. The rituals of this festival are usually performed by the married couples. It is believed that married women who want to have a baby boy observe a Putrada Ekadashi fast and also perform various rituals associated with the festival to seek the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Monday, January 2): Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi. It is believed that Vaikuntha Dwaram or the gate of Lord's inner sanctum is opened on this day and devotees who observe fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi attain salvation by going to Heaven.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 30: 11:06 AM to 12:24 PM

December 31: 09:49 AM to 11:06 AM

January 1: 04:18 PM to 05:35 PM

January 2: 08:32 AM to 09:50 AM

January 3: 03:01 PM to 04:19 PM

January 4: 12:26 PM to 01:44 PM

January 5: 01:44 PM to 03:02 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779