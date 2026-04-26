Weekly Panchang for April 26-May 1, 2025: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

A reset begins quietly, not through a dramatic turn, but through small decisions made with better attention. The lunar phase moves from Shukla Dashami and Ekadashi toward Purnima, so the week gathers spiritual weight as it progresses. Duties, prayers, conversations, and pending practical matters all benefit from a steadier pace. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for April 26-May 1, 2026

The Moon starts in Simha, where pride, respect, confidence, and family position may become more noticeable. It then moves into Kanya, bringing the focus to health habits, documents, schedules, repairs, and the small details that keep daily life running smoothly. Later, Tula brings balance, fairness, and relationship harmony into the frame.

This gives the week a clear movement. The beginning asks for self-respect without ego. The middle asks for order without criticism. The final stretch asks for peace without avoidance. With Mohini Ekadashi, Parashuram Dwadashi, Bhauma Pradosh Vrat, Narasimha Jayanti, and Buddha Purnima falling in this period, the week carries a devotional current that can be used in ordinary life too.

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2. Shubh Muhurat This Week Preparation matters more than speed in this stretch. Study, paperwork, health routines, charity, prayer, financial checking, repairs, and family discussions can all find a steadier pace when handled calmly. A small pending duty may also stop feeling bigger than it is once it is finally dealt with.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on 29 April gives the middle of the week a stronger window for focused effort, learning, worship, and practical decisions. The Purnima period on 1 May is well suited for Satyanarayan Puja, donation, forgiveness, and peaceful family time. A prepared step will feel stronger than a hurried one. Something as simple as checking a date, arranging papers, or speaking after a pause can make the result cleaner.

3. Planetary Movement Through the Week The Sun remains in Mesha, keeping courage, initiative, and direct action active. This can help people take a decision that has waited too long. At the same time, it can make responses quicker than necessary, so the Moon’s movement becomes important.

Simha gives you confidence, Kanya gives you accuracy, and Tula gives you tact. Together, they make a useful pattern: act, check, then balance. A conversation can improve when it is not rushed. A task can move ahead when the details are not skipped. Near Purnima, feelings may become clearer, and that clarity can help settle what has been vague.

4. Festivals and Observances Mohini Ekadashi on 27 April opens the devotional tone of the week. It supports fasting, Vishnu worship, charity, and restraint. The day is less about denying comfort and more about choosing what keeps the mind steady.

On 28 April, Parashuram Dwadashi and Bhauma Pradosh Vrat bring discipline, Shiva worship, and the chance to correct what has slipped out of order. Narasimha Jayanti on 30 April adds courage, protection, and faith. On 1 May, Buddha Purnima, Purnima Vrat, Satyanarayan Puja, Kurma Jayanti, and Chitra Purnima make the week spiritually rich. Narad Jayanti on 2 May brings attention to devotion, wisdom, and careful speech. The movement across these observances feels gradual, from restraint to courage, and then toward a quieter kind of inner settling.

5. Rahu Kalam Rahu Kalam is better used for review, preparation, prayer, and work already underway. Fresh starts, major purchases, travel beginnings, agreements, and sensitive decisions are better kept outside these windows.

Sunday, April 26: 5:12 PM – 6:48 PM

Monday, April 27: 7:36 AM – 9:12 AM

Tuesday, April 28: 3:36 PM – 5:12 PM

Wednesday, April 29: 12:24 PM – 2:00 PM

Thursday, April 30: 2:00 PM – 3:36 PM

Friday, May 1: 10:47 AM – 12:24 PM

Saturday, May 2: 9:10 AM – 10:47 AM

Overall, this week is best handled through quiet discipline. Prayer, patient work, measured speech, and one completed duty at a time can make the week feel lighter. As Purnima approaches, spiritual practice and daily responsibility can support each other well. A short prayer before a difficult conversation, a checked document before a commitment, or a calmer response at home can become the real remedy of the week. The energy is not asking for perfection; it is asking for better handling of what is already in front of you.