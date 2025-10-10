Weekly Panchang for October 11-17, 2025: Mars in Vishakha Nakshatra, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga highlights important planetary movements and sacred festivals. Mars and Mercury will enter Vishakha Nakshatra, filling this Paksha with courage, attention, and communication. Venus will enter Hasta Nakshatra while the Sun transits into Libra. Devotional activities this week include the observation of Ahoi Ashtami by mothers praying for the welfare of their children and Rama Ekadashi, which honours Lord Vishnu for moksha and blessings. With Tula Sankranti marking the commencement of a new solar month, balance, harmony, and renewal are in focus. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for October 11-17, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 16, Thursday (06:22 AM to 06:23 AM, Oct 17) and on October 17, Friday (06:23 AM to 06:24 AM, Oct 18).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 16, Thursday (06:22 AM to 06:23 AM, Oct 17) and on October 17, Friday (06:23 AM to 06:24 AM, Oct 18). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 12, Sunday (06:20 AM to 01:36 PM), on October 13, Monday (12:26 PM to 06:21 AM, Oct 14) and on October 15, Wednesday (10:33 AM to 12:00 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Saturn are at a close 180-degree angle on October 11 (Saturday)

Mars enters Vishakha Nakshatra on October 13 (Monday)

Mercury enters Vishakha Nakshatra on October 16 (Thursday)

Sun and Jupiter at a close square on October 17 (Friday)

Venus enters Hasta Nakshatra on October 17 (Friday)

Sun transits Libra on October 17 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Rohini Vrat (October 11, Saturday): This is a fast primarily observed by Jain devotees, especially women, for family good luck and well-being. The fast begins when Rohini Nakshatra rises and ends the day after sunrise. This fast of removing obstacles is a means to prosperity and spiritual merit through devotion and discipline.

This is a fast primarily observed by Jain devotees, especially women, for family good luck and well-being. The fast begins when Rohini Nakshatra rises and ends the day after sunrise. This fast of removing obstacles is a means to prosperity and spiritual merit through devotion and discipline. Ahoi Ashtami (October 13, Monday): Ahoi Ashtami is observed by mothers fasting from sunrise to sunset for the life and prosperity of their children. Later in the evening, devotees perform numerous worship rituals and prayers to Goddess Ahoi. The fast sanctifies the sacrifice, care, and love of a mother who ensures the health and protection of children.

Ahoi Ashtami is observed by mothers fasting from sunrise to sunset for the life and prosperity of their children. Later in the evening, devotees perform numerous worship rituals and prayers to Goddess Ahoi. The fast sanctifies the sacrifice, care, and love of a mother who ensures the health and protection of children. Kalashtami (October 13, Monday): The observance of Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. Fasting, chanting of mantras, and visiting Bhairava temples are some of the activities observed on this day. Worship on this occasion is believed to bring courage, protection, and remove all fears and negative energies.

The observance of Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. Fasting, chanting of mantras, and visiting Bhairava temples are some of the activities observed on this day. Worship on this occasion is believed to bring courage, protection, and remove all fears and negative energies. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (October 13, Monday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami is observed every month on Krishna Ashtami. It is a day when devotees observe a fast, sing bhajans, and worship Lord Krishna with great devotion. It is Krishna Janmashtami, or the commemoration of his birth and divine leelas. This vrat is an expression of faith, surrender, and joy in divine love, offering protection, blessings, and upliftment of the soul through devotion toward Lord Krishna.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is observed every month on Krishna Ashtami. It is a day when devotees observe a fast, sing bhajans, and worship Lord Krishna with great devotion. It is Krishna Janmashtami, or the commemoration of his birth and divine leelas. This vrat is an expression of faith, surrender, and joy in divine love, offering protection, blessings, and upliftment of the soul through devotion toward Lord Krishna. Govatsa Dwadashi (October 17, Friday): Govatsa Dwadashi is a worship celebration for the cows, symbols of abundance and motherhood. Worshippers will feed and decorate the cows with offerings for prosperity and well-being. The fast symbolises gratitude toward the cows for their nurturing role in daily life, the fertilisers they provide for sustenance, and the divine blessings of wealth.

Govatsa Dwadashi is a worship celebration for the cows, symbols of abundance and motherhood. Worshippers will feed and decorate the cows with offerings for prosperity and well-being. The fast symbolises gratitude toward the cows for their nurturing role in daily life, the fertilisers they provide for sustenance, and the divine blessings of wealth. Tula Sankranti (October 17, Friday): Tula Sankranti is the day when the Sun enters the sign of Libra. On this day, devotees observe holy baths, perform acts of charity, and engage in worship with the intention of achieving balance and prosperity. In many places, agricultural rites are performed in connection with this festival. On this day, emphasis is placed on harmony, justice, and new beginnings, with a practical spiritual foundation for the transition of seasons and the cosmos.

Tula Sankranti is the day when the Sun enters the sign of Libra. On this day, devotees observe holy baths, perform acts of charity, and engage in worship with the intention of achieving balance and prosperity. In many places, agricultural rites are performed in connection with this festival. On this day, emphasis is placed on harmony, justice, and new beginnings, with a practical spiritual foundation for the transition of seasons and the cosmos. Rama Ekadashi (October 17, Friday): Rama Ekadashi is an auspicious fasting observance of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe strict fasting, prayer, and recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama. This vow will help rid your sins and elevate your soul. It is said that by observing Rama Ekadashi, one is entitled to have peace, prosperity, and liberation, with special grace being granted to those seeking divine intervention.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 11: 09:14 AM to 10:41 AM

09:14 AM to 10:41 AM October 12: 04:28 PM to 05:55 PM

October 13: 07:47 AM to 09:14 AM

07:47 AM to 09:14 AM October 14: 03:00 PM to 04:26 PM

03:00 PM to 04:26 PM October 15: 12:07 PM to 01:33 PM

12:07 PM to 01:33 PM October 16: 01:32 PM to 02:58 PM

01:32 PM to 02:58 PM October 17: 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

