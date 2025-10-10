Karwa Chauth 2025 brings a rare planetary yoga after 200 years. Here's how the alignment will affect the zodiac signs

The Karwa Chauth fast holds deep meaning for married women across the country. Every year, they observe this sacred fast not only for their husband’s long life and happiness but also to strengthen the bond of love and trust in their marriage. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10, 2025. On this day, women keep a nirjala fast (without food or water) from sunrise to moonrise and break it only after sighting and offering prayers to the moon. The festival beautifully represents love, devotion, and unwavering faith. Read how the rare alignment after 200 years will affect zodiac signs in Karwa Chauth 2025.

Why is Karwa Chauth special this year?

Astrologically, this year’s Karwa Chauth forms highly auspicious yogas, as both the Siddhi and Shiv Vyas yogas will occur today after 200 years. This rare alignment may result in good luck and positive energy for a few zodiac signs.

Also, five planets will align in a powerful combination, with Venus, the Sun, the Moon, and Saturn playing a major role. Their combined influence is expected to brighten the fortunes of a few signs, making this Karwa Chauth a truly divine and prosperous one.

Karwa Chauth 2025 impact on zodiac signs

Aries

The rare planetary alignment on Karwa Chauth may bring some cash relief today, but think twice before spending. A quiet drive or a short outing could lift your spirits. Romance feels a little distant, but a heartfelt gesture could bridge the gap.

Taurus

Money delays could cause stress this Karwa Chauth. A surprise love confession warms your heart and adds sweetness to the day. Work progresses slowly but steadily, as your persistence may pay off.

Gemini

Your day flows steadily at work and in studies. Family conversations bring cheer, and empathy strengthens bonds in love. A little travel or outing brings excitement, while health requires attention to minor issues like allergies.

Cancer

The planetart alignment may bring unplanned trips. In love, mood swings could challenge romance, but patience and understanding help maintain harmony. Be prudent with your financial investments.

Leo

Karwa Chauth may feel full of warmth and meaning. Family traditions, small financial gains, and acts of kindness make you feel grounded. Compassion and attention bring love closer, while gentle activity like a walk uplifts energy.

Virgo

Home feels peaceful, and your relationships are stable. Work flows smoothly, and thoughtful gestures in love make a big difference. Healthy meals and attention to property or paperwork keep things running smoothly.

Libra

This Karwa Chauth is likely to bring financial luck as you may receive wealth from new sources today. However, at work, your charm draws allies. And if you are in a relationship, then breaking old patterns may make room for a new romantic connection.

Scorpio

The Karwa Chauth muhurat may affect your family plans. Romance could feel a bit routine while in love and in relationships. Health and bills need attention. However, your travelling plans may be delayed, so plan carefully.

Sagittarius

The planetary alignment deepens when shared with loved ones. Travel may face hiccups, but flexibility keeps the day smooth. Financial planning brings a sense of security.

Capricorn

Unexpected family plans may brighten your mood. On the career front, you may feel slower, but financial stability could be foreseen. However, today is not an auspicious time for lending money.

Aquarius

Travel brings happiness and learning. Family support feels strong, while patience is needed for property matters. Shared rituals or traditions in love create a lasting bond.

Pisces

Travel plans may change, but new experiences bring insight. Financial decisions may go in your favour. Romance needs honest communication to stay balanced. Family affection may comfort and uplift.

Disclaimer: Please note that astrological forecasts are rooted in conventional customs and beliefs. This article is solely for informational use. Always consult a professional expert for guidance.