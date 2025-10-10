Karwa Chauth 2025 live updates: Kriti Sanon puts mehendhi on mom's hand; check out moonrise time

Oct 10, 2025 1:47 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is celebrated across India, particularly in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The word *Karwa* refers to earthen pots, while *Chauth* means the fourth day, marking its observance on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik.

According to the Drik Panchang, Veeravati, the daughter of Brahmin Vedsharma from Indraprasthapur, was the only sister among seven loving brothers. After her marriage, she observed her first Karwa Chauth fast for her husband’s well-being. However, the long day without food or water left her faint with exhaustion.

Unable to bear their sister’s suffering, her brothers devised a plan. They climbed a tall banyan tree, holding a lamp and a sieve to create the illusion of the moon. When Veeravati regained consciousness, they convinced her that the moon had risen. Believing them, she viewed the lamp through the sieve and broke her fast.

Almost immediately, bad omens followed. A strand of hair appeared in her first morsel, she sneezed at the second, and before the third, she was summoned back to her in-laws’ home—only to find that her husband had died. Heartbroken, Veeravati wept bitterly, blaming herself for his death.

Moved by her grief, Goddess Indrani, consort of Lord Indra, appeared before her. The Goddess explained that breaking the fast before moonrise and neglecting to offer argha to the moon had caused her husband’s demise. She instructed Veeravati to observe the Karwa Chauth fast every month for a year to earn the divine merit (punya) needed to restore his life.

Veeravati followed the Goddess’s advice with unwavering faith, and after a year of devotion, her husband was brought back to life.

This story embodies a wife’s love, strength, and devotion, symbolizing the enduring power of faith and commitment even in the face of great hardship.