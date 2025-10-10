Karwa Chauth 2025 live updates: Kriti Sanon puts mehendhi on mom's hand; check out moonrise time
Karwa Chauth 2025 live updates: Women across India are celebrating Karwa Chauth for the longevity of their husbands.
Karwa Chauth 2025: Hindu women across India observed the Nirjala fast and celebrated the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 20. On this day, women refrain from eating or drinking until moonrise and pray for the long lives of their husbands. • Pictures from across the country show women getting their hands adorned with mehendi, shopping for festive attire, bangles, sieves and other essentials for the celebration....Read More
• Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and others are also expected to observe the fast and share glimpses of their celebrations with their husbands after moonrise.
• On Karwa Chauth, married women observe the Nirjala fast — without food or water — until the Moon appears in the sky. The Moon holds a significant place in the ritual, as the fast is concluded only after its sighting.
• Once the Moon is visible, women view it through a sieve, offer Arghya (water) to it, and break their fast by taking a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husbands’ hands.
Karwa Chauth 2025: What is the vrat katha?
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is celebrated across India, particularly in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The word *Karwa* refers to earthen pots, while *Chauth* means the fourth day, marking its observance on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik.
According to the Drik Panchang, Veeravati, the daughter of Brahmin Vedsharma from Indraprasthapur, was the only sister among seven loving brothers. After her marriage, she observed her first Karwa Chauth fast for her husband’s well-being. However, the long day without food or water left her faint with exhaustion.
Unable to bear their sister’s suffering, her brothers devised a plan. They climbed a tall banyan tree, holding a lamp and a sieve to create the illusion of the moon. When Veeravati regained consciousness, they convinced her that the moon had risen. Believing them, she viewed the lamp through the sieve and broke her fast.
Almost immediately, bad omens followed. A strand of hair appeared in her first morsel, she sneezed at the second, and before the third, she was summoned back to her in-laws’ home—only to find that her husband had died. Heartbroken, Veeravati wept bitterly, blaming herself for his death.
Moved by her grief, Goddess Indrani, consort of Lord Indra, appeared before her. The Goddess explained that breaking the fast before moonrise and neglecting to offer argha to the moon had caused her husband’s demise. She instructed Veeravati to observe the Karwa Chauth fast every month for a year to earn the divine merit (punya) needed to restore his life.
Veeravati followed the Goddess’s advice with unwavering faith, and after a year of devotion, her husband was brought back to life.
This story embodies a wife’s love, strength, and devotion, symbolizing the enduring power of faith and commitment even in the face of great hardship.
Karwa Chauth live: Kriti Sanon turns mehendi artiste
Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share pictures of how she put mehendi on her mother's hands.
Karwa Chauth puja vidhi
Karwa Chauth puja vidhi: Karwa Chauth celebrates a wife’s love, devotion, and steadfast commitment to her husband. The day begins with *sargi* — a pre-dawn meal lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law.
Throughout the day, women observe a strict fast without food or water, which concludes with the evening *puja*. Dressed in festive traditional attire, they gather to listen to and recite the tales of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, honouring their faith and sacrifice. The fast ends after moonrise, when husbands symbolically offer the first morsel of food and water to their wives.
Karwa Chauth 2025 live: Divyanka's 9th Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth 2025 live: Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their ninth Karwa Chauth today. Divyanka says, “Every year is special. It’s not just tradition, but love and togetherness—our Indian Valentine’s Day, a day to pause and celebrate ‘us’.”
Recalling her first Karwa Chauth, Divyanka recounts, "We had no idea where to find the moon in Mumbai! It was a long drive, and we spotted it somewhere on the Western Express Highway. We did a quick puja, trying not to cause a jam."
Karwa Chauth 2025 muhurat and sargi time
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat – 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM
Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time – 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM
Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day – 08:13 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 10:54 PM on Oct 09, 2025
Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 07:38 PM on Oct 10, 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 live updates: Moonrise time for major cities
Delhi: 8:13 PM
Noida: 8:13 PM
Mumbai: 8:55 PM
Pune: 8:52 PM
Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM
Bengaluru: 8:48 PM
Chennai: 8:38 PM
Jaipur: 8:22 PM
Hyderabad: 8:36 PM
Gurugram: 8:14 PM
Chandigarh: 8:09 PM
Kolkata: 7:42 PM
Uttarakhand CM Dhami declares public holiday for women on Karva Chauth
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared a public holiday for women employees working in government, non-government offices, and educational institutions in the state on the occasion of Karva Chauth, according to the state's Chief Minister's Office.
CM Dhami also extended greetings to women on the occasion of Karva Chauth and reflected the unwavering faith in feminine power.
Taking to social media platform X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the maternal power on the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth, the symbol of unbroken good fortune. This festival is a symbol of the love, sacrifice, and unwavering faith of feminine power. May this sacred occasion further strengthen the sweetness in all your lives; that is our wish."