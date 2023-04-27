Weekly Panchang from April 28-May 4 2023: Know the Auspicious & Auspicious times, Venus transits Gemini for 7 days

This week marks a significant planetary event with the transit of Venus, known for its association with wealth and beauty, as it moves into the Gemini sign. Its impact will be felt in various aspects of our lives. Additionally, the week includes festive celebrations such as Sita Navami and Thrissur Pooram, as well as auspicious timings (muhuratas) for those interested in buying or selling property or vehicles. Let's explore the essential Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for marriage this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for griha pravesh this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property this week is available on April 28 (09:53 AM to 05:43 AM, Apr 29)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on April 28 (05:43 AM to 09:53 AM) and May 3 (05:39 AM to 11:49 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Bharani nakshatra on April 28, Friday, at 6:53 AM

Yama (Pluto) becomes retrograde on May 1, Monday, at 10:13 PM

Sun and Mercury’s deep conjunction at zero-degree on May 2, Tuesday, at 4:55 AM

Venus enters Gemini on May 2, Tuesday, at 2 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bagalamukhi Jayanti (Friday, April 28): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Bagalamukhi, who is worshipped as one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hinduism. This festival is observed on the eighth day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh. Goddess Bagalamukhi is believed to be the goddess of protection, strength, and victory.

Bagalamukhi Jayanti (Friday, April 28): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Bagalamukhi, who is worshipped as one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hinduism. This festival is observed on the eighth day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh. Goddess Bagalamukhi is believed to be the goddess of protection, strength, and victory.

Sita Navami (Saturday, April 29):

Sita Navami (Saturday, April 29): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. On this day, devotees worship Sita and offer prayers for her blessings. Many people also fast on this day and perform special puja rituals in her honour.

Thrissur Pooram (Monday, May 1):

Thrissur Pooram (Monday, May 1): Thrissur Pooram is a popular Hindu temple festival celebrated in the city of Thrissur in Kerala, India. It is considered one of the most spectacular temple festivals in India, and it attracts thousands of people from all over the world.

Narasimha Jayanti (Thursday, May 4): Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Narasimha, who is one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees of Lord Narasimha observe fasts and offer special prayers to seek his blessings for protection, strength, and courage.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 28: 10:40 AM to 12:19 PM

10:40 AM to 12:19 PM April 29: 09:01 AM to 10:40 AM

April 30: 05:16 PM to 06:55 PM

May 01: 07:20 AM to 09:00 AM

May 02: 03:38 PM to 05:17 PM

03:38 PM to 05:17 PM May 03: 12:18 PM to 01:58 PM

May 04: 01:58 PM to 03:38 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

