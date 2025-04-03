Weekly Panchang from April 4-10, 2025: Jupiter Transit Mrigashira Nakshatra, Ram Navami, Auspicious Muhurat

Panchanga for this week has an infusion of power and spirituality. Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, fills the surroundings with devotion and cheer. Jupiter's transit into Mrigashira Nakshatra, bestowing clarity of thought and quest for higher knowledge, is one of the major highlights of this week. A close trine of Mars and Saturn gives strength and discipline to carry out slow and steady action. In the meantime, a deep conjunction of Venus and Saturn stirs heaviness regarding love, beauty, and relationships. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 4, Friday (05:20 AM to 06:07 AM, Apr 5) and April 10, Thursday (06:01 AM to 12:24 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 4, Friday (05:20 AM to 06:07 AM, Apr 5) and April 10, Thursday (06:01 AM to 12:24 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on April 6, Sunday (07:22 PM to 06:04 AM, Apr 07) and April 7, Monday (06:04 AM to 06:25 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Saturn are in a close trine on April 5 (Saturday) at 06:31 AM

Sun and Jupiter are in a close sextile on April 6 (Sunday) at 03:11 PM

Venus and Mars are in a close trine on April 6 (Sunday) at 05:40 PM

Venus and Saturn deep conjunction on April 7 (Monday) at 04:25 PM

Jupiter transit Mrigashira Nakshatra on April 10 (Thursday) at 07:51 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chaitra Navapada Oli (April 4, Friday): These nine days are dedicated mostly to spiritual purification and self-discipline. Devotees undertake semi-fasting while worshipping Navapada. This is rewarding for introspection, scriptural studies, and cultivating compassion, well-being, and enjoyment of inner peace, all with an intent to advance toward moksha.

These nine days are dedicated mostly to spiritual purification and self-discipline. Devotees undertake semi-fasting while worshipping Navapada. This is rewarding for introspection, scriptural studies, and cultivating compassion, well-being, and enjoyment of inner peace, all with an intent to advance toward moksha. Rama Navami (April 6, Sunday): Rama Navami celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On Chaitra Shukla Navami, worshipers fast and chant the name of Rama as they read the Ramayana. Temples hold special programmes with processions and bhajans in the light of justice, truth, and dharma. From joy to reflection to devotion.

Rama Navami celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On Chaitra Shukla Navami, worshipers fast and chant the name of Rama as they read the Ramayana. Temples hold special programmes with processions and bhajans in the light of justice, truth, and dharma. From joy to reflection to devotion. Kamada Ekadashi (April 8, Tuesday): Kamada Ekadashi cures sins and grants boons. It is an Ekadashi of strict fasting on Vishnu Sahasranama and praying every minute. Legend has it that all verminous antecedents are wiped out protesting that spiritual windows open the freshest way, especially during the next occasions.

Kamada Ekadashi cures sins and grants boons. It is an Ekadashi of strict fasting on Vishnu Sahasranama and praying every minute. Legend has it that all verminous antecedents are wiped out protesting that spiritual windows open the freshest way, especially during the next occasions. Vamana Dwadashi (April 9, Wednesday): Vamana Dwadashi commemorates the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day falls on Chaitra Shukla Dwadashi. This day is worshipped in remembrance of the divine deceit of subduing King Bali. The worshippers perform Tulasi Pujak, followed by the recitation of some stories about Vamana to earn blessings for humility, dharma, and spiritual dexterity.

Vamana Dwadashi commemorates the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day falls on Chaitra Shukla Dwadashi. This day is worshipped in remembrance of the divine deceit of subduing King Bali. The worshippers perform Tulasi Pujak, followed by the recitation of some stories about Vamana to earn blessings for humility, dharma, and spiritual dexterity. Mahavir Swami Jayanti (April 10, Thursday): Mahavira Jayanti celebrates the birth of the 24th Tirthankar, Mahavir, within the Jain culture. This falls on Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi and is dedicated to non-violence, truth, and spiritual discipline. Devotees spend the day in prayers, lectures designed to impart Mahavir’s teachings, and charity work so as to teach kindness, hatred forsaking, and the way of liberation.

Mahavira Jayanti celebrates the birth of the 24th Tirthankar, Mahavir, within the Jain culture. This falls on Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi and is dedicated to non-violence, truth, and spiritual discipline. Devotees spend the day in prayers, lectures designed to impart Mahavir’s teachings, and charity work so as to teach kindness, hatred forsaking, and the way of liberation. Pradosh Vrat (April 10, Thursday): Falling on Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It occurs only during the twilight hours and is considered capable of purging one of their sins as well as blessing them with the bona fide fulfilment of their desires. This day is set aside to fast, chant Shiva mantras, and, after having spent the day in fasting, perform an evening puja for spiritual advancement and mental clarity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided for doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 04: 10:50 AM to 12:24 PM

10:50 AM to 12:24 PM April 05: 09:15 AM to 10:50 AM

09:15 AM to 10:50 AM April 06: 05:07 PM to 06:42 PM

05:07 PM to 06:42 PM April 07: 07:39 AM to 09:14 AM

07:39 AM to 09:14 AM April 08: 03:33 PM to 05:08 PM

03:33 PM to 05:08 PM April 09: 12:23 PM to 01:58 PM

12:23 PM to 01:58 PM April 10: 01:58 PM to 03:33 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious times for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

