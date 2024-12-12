Weekly Panchang from December 13-19, 2024: Sun Transits Sagittarius, Margashirsha Purnima, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week brings a blend of zodiac movements and spiritual significance. The Hindu month of Pausha, starting this week, marks a time for introspection and devotion, encouraging us to perform rituals that invoke positivity. Further, the Sun enters Sagittarius, creating opportunities for expansion, learning, and spiritual growth, as this fiery sign resonates with optimism and higher wisdom. Adding to the auspiciousness, the Margashirsha Purnima falls this week, a full moon day revered for its ability to amplify energies, making it ideal for manifesting intentions. It's a powerful time to honour traditions and seek inner balance. There are auspicious muhurats for marriage and Graha Pravesh, making it a favourable period for starting new chapters in life. If you plan to buy or sell a vehicle or property, this week offers the right timing to ensure success. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 14, Saturday (07:06 AM to 04:58 PM and 03:42 AM to 07:06 AM, Dec 15).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 19, 2024, Thursday (07:09 AM to 07:09 AM, December 20).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on December 15, Sunday (07:06 AM to 02:20 AM, December 16) and December 18, Wednesday (07:08 AM to 10:06 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move daily and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Uranus enters in Aries on December 13 (Friday) at 06:24 AM

Uranus transits Krittika Pada on December 13 (Friday) at 06:24 AM

Mercury and Venus at Sextile on December 13 (Friday) at 01:13 PM

Sun enters Sagittarius on December 15 (Sunday) at 10:19 PM

Venus and Saturn at semi-sextile on December 19 (Thursday) at 11:19 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Hanuman Jayanti Kannada (December 13, Friday): This day celebrates the birthday of Lord Hanuman, the most popular deity in Hinduism, who is portrayed as a loyal servant of Lord Rama. This Jayanti is mainly observed in Karnataka and falls in the Margashirsha month. People recite Hanuman Chalisa, offer special aarti and pray to get strength, confidence and devotion.

Karthigai Deepam (December 13, Friday): It is an effervescent festival which is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and some parts of South India. People offer oil lamps to Lord Shiva and to provide spiritual light to the world. Houses and shrines are attractively adorned with strings of lamps, which represents triumph over evil. The festival has a great importance at the Arunachaleswarar Temple of Tiruvannamalai where a huge fire lamp is lit on a hill.

Pradosh Vrat (December 13, Friday): Said to be celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of the lunar fortnight, Pradosh Vrat is a fasting ritual for Lord Shiva. It is a tradition that people both fast and pray during twilight as they consider it to be very lucky. Shiva Puja is believed to wash off all sins and shower blessings on the devotees on this day.

Dattatreya Jayanti (December 14, Saturday): This day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the God Dattatreya, who is the form of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Lovers of this deity take a fast, go to temples and chant songs and hymns in praise of Dattatreya. This festival is the celebration of the unity of the creation and divine wisdom.

Annapurna Jayanti (December 15, Sunday): It is the festival which is dedicated to the goddess of food and kitchen, Annapurna. People offer prayers and food items to the poor and needy in order to please the goddess to get wealth and food.

Bhairavi Jayanti (December 15, Sunday): This festival is dedicated to Goddess Bhairavi, who is considered an avatar of Shakti; the devotees of the deity enjoy this festival immensely. They include offering red flowers, lighting lamps and chanting of mantras in order to seek her blessings. Bhairavi symbolizes power and protection and people pray her to help them in their struggles and to get spiritual strength.

Dhanu Sankranti (December 15, Sunday): It is celebrated on the Sun's move to the Dhanu (Sagittarius) zodiac and is associated with the beginning of new ventures. People worship Surya and perform good deeds, including feeding the poor and giving away clothes.

Margashirsha Purnima (December 15, Sunday): In Hinduism this full moon day of the Margashirsha month is observed. People bath in rivers and offer prayers to their forefathers and gods. It is a day of fasting and praying, followed by puja and charity to the needy and the poor.

In Hinduism this full moon day of the Margashirsha month is observed. People bath in rivers and offer prayers to their forefathers and gods. It is a day of fasting and praying, followed by puja and charity to the needy and the poor. Pausha Begins North (December 16, Monday): The first day of the Pausha month is considered to be the change of the Hindu calendar and preparation for the next year. This is the time of reckoning and it involves acts of worship, and offerings to the Sun deity. This transition also gives thanks for the changes in season and the effect of the changes on life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 13: 10:58 AM to 12:15 PM

December 14: 09:41 AM to 10:58 AM

December 15: 04:09 PM to 05:26 PM

December 16: 08:25 AM to 09:42 AM

December 17: 02:52 PM to 04:10 PM

December 18: 12:18 PM to 01:35 PM

December 19: 01:36 PM to 02:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

