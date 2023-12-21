Weekly Panchang from December 22 – 28, 2023: Planetary Transits and Auspicious Muhuratas this week

This week brings some exciting developments in the zodiac. Venus and Mercury will transit into the sign of Scorpio, and Mars will enter Sagittarius. Additionally, we will celebrate Kannada Hanuman Jayanthi, a special occasion in the Kannada calendar. To top it off, the week concludes with Margashirsha Purnima, a full moon day. Auspicious muhuratas are available for buying property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week

: No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No Auspicious Muhurat is available this week

: No Auspicious Muhurat is available this week Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 28, Thursday (07:13 AM to 01:05 AM, Dec 29)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 28, Thursday (07:13 AM to 01:05 AM, Dec 29) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on December 24, Sunday (09:19 PM to 05:54 AM, Dec 25)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Scorpio sign on December 25 (Monday) at 06:55 AM

Mars enters Sagittarius on December 28 (Thursday) at 12:36 AM

Venus enters Anuradha Nakshatra on December 28 (Thursday) at 01:02 AM

Mercury enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on December 28 (Thursday) at 10:39 AM

Mercury enters Scorpio sign on December 28 (Thursday) at 10:39 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Mokshada Ekadashi (Friday, December 22): On this day, people seek spiritual liberation through fasting, praying and donating to others. This day is said to be forgiving for all past sins and leads one the way to moksha.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Saturday, December 23): Vakunta Ekadashi, which opens the heavenly gates for Lord Vishnu’s abode, is a Hindu festival. Visiting temples, singing hymns and observing austerities are some rituals Hindus perform on this significant day to achieve salvation or divine grace.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Sunday, December 24): Ravi Pradosh Vrat is a sacred day in the Hindu culture that marks the occurrence of a Sunday and a Pradosh Vrat, which honours Lord Shiva. The devotees undertake fasting, conduct rituals and pray to seek blessings, which are thought to ease sin and good fortune.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanthi (Sunday, December 24): On this day, the birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated in Karnataka. Lord Hanuman is a figure that embodies loyalty and courage, and people visit temples, pray to him and seek strength and protection.

Dattatreya Jayanti (Tuesday, December 26): India is filled with spiritual fervor during Dattatreya Jayanti as it is a celebration of the birth of Lord Dattatreya. People worship the undivided form of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

Margashirsha Purnima (Tuesday, December 26): Margashirsha Purnima, a Hindu festival, celebrates the full moon of the month Margashirsha. It is a religious practice dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It symbolises balance, thankfulness and spiritual awakening.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 22: 11:02 AM to 12:20 PM

December 23: 09:45 AM to 11:03 AM

09:45 AM to 11:03 AM December 24: 04:13 PM to 05:30 PM

04:13 PM to 05:30 PM December 25: 08:29 AM to 09:46 AM

08:29 AM to 09:46 AM December 26: 02:56 PM to 04:14 PM

02:56 PM to 04:14 PM December 27: 12:22 PM to 01:40 PM

12:22 PM to 01:40 PM December 28: 01:40 PM to 02:58 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

