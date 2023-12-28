Weekly Panchang from December 29 – January 04, 2023:Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, the Sun will move through the Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra, a special position in the sky. Additionally, a festival called Kalashtami will be celebrated. It's also a good time for important activities like buying or selling property and vehicles, as there are auspicious muhuratas available. So, if you're thinking about making a big purchase or sale, this week might be a good opportunity to do so. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vivah Muhurat : No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week

: No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on January 3, 2024, Wednesday (07:14 AM to 02:46 PM)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on January 3, 2024, Wednesday (07:14 AM to 02:46 PM) Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 29, 2023, Friday (03:10 AM to 07:13 AM, Dec 30)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 29, 2023, Friday (03:10 AM to 07:13 AM, Dec 30) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on December 29, 2023, Friday (07:59 AM to 03:10 AM, Dec 30), on January 3, 2024, Wednesday (07:48 PM to 07:15 AM, Jan 04) and on January 4, 2024, Thursday (07:15 AM to 10:04 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on December 29, 2023, Friday at 06:26 PM

Venus and Saturn at a 90-degree angle on January 1, 2024, Monday at 06:54 PM

Venus and Jupiter at a 150-degree angle on January 3, 2024, Wednesday at 04:22 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kalashtami (Thursday, January 04): Kalashtami is a Hindu festival devoted to Lord Bhairav, which falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. Bhairav, the fierce aspect of Shiva, is worshipped by devotees in fasting and prayer. At temples, these ceremonies are performed with reverence and spiritual significance.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 29: 11:05 AM to 12:23 PM

December 30: 09:48 AM to 11:06 AM

09:48 AM to 11:06 AM December 31: 04:17 PM to 05:34 PM

04:17 PM to 05:34 PM January 01: 08:31 AM to 09:49 AM

08:31 AM to 09:49 AM January 02: 03:00 PM to 04:18 PM

03:00 PM to 04:18 PM January 03: 12:25 PM to 01:43 PM

12:25 PM to 01:43 PM January 04: 01:44 PM to 03:02 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779