Weekly Panchang from January 19 –25, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, and Auspicious Muhuratas

Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

This week, we will witness a positive connection between Mercury and Jupiter as both these planets will form a highly auspicious trine connection, symbolising increased knowledge and positivity in our lives. At the same time, there will also be some nakshatra transits wherein Mercury will transit the Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra and Sun in Shravan Nakshatra. This week is still a good time for tying the knot as well as buying and selling property and vehicles due to the presence of auspicious muhurta. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on January 20, 2024, Saturday (03:09 AM to 07:14 AM, Jan 21), on January 21, 2024, Sunday (07:26 PM to 07:14 AM, Jan 22) and on January 22, 2024, Monday (07:14 AM to 04:58 AM, Jan 23).

: No Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Property Purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 25, 2024, Thursday (07:13 AM to 08:16 AM).

: Auspicious Property Purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 25, 2024, Thursday (07:13 AM to 08:16 AM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on January 21, 2024, Sunday (07:14 AM to 07:26 PM), on January 22, 2024, Monday (07:51 PM to 04:58 AM, Jan 23), on January 24, 2024, Wednesday (09:49 PM to 07:13 AM, Jan 25) and on January 25, 2024, Thursday (07:13 AM to 07:12 AM, Jan 26).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 120-degree angle on January 19 (Friday) at 02:58 PM

Mercury enters Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on January 20 (Saturday) at 03:48 PM

Mercury Ecliptic crossing on January 23 (Tuesday) at 01:37 PM

Sun enters Shravana Nakshatra on January 24 (Wednesday) at 10:42 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Sunday, January 21): It is observed in the Hindu month of Pausha, which falls during December-January and celebrates the power of Lord Vishnu to provide progeny. Devotees fast and pray to Vishnu for getting healthy and virtuous offspring. It is a sacred day with cultural importance, highlighting the value of family and the holy endeavour for parenthood.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (Tuesday, January 23): Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of one of India’s most revered national leaders, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 23rd January every year is celebrated to commemorate the indomitable spirit of Bose and his vital role in India’s fight for freedom. It is a memorial to his fearless devotion to the cause of the nation.

Paush Purnima (Thursday, January 25): Paush Purnima is celebrated by Hindus worldwide. It is a time for spiritual introspection, charity, and feasting. On this day, Hindus bathe in holy rivers or lakes to cleanse themselves spiritually. They also offer prayers to the gods and goddesses, especially to Maa Durga, the goddess of power and protection.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 19: 11:12 AM to 12:32 PM

January 20: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

09:53 AM to 11:13 AM January 21: 04:31 PM to 05:51 PM

04:31 PM to 05:51 PM January 22: 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM

08:33 AM to 09:53 AM January 23: 03:13 PM to 04:33 PM

03:13 PM to 04:33 PM January 24: 12:33 PM to 01:53 PM

12:33 PM to 01:53 PM January 25: 01:54 PM to 03:14 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

