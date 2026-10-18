New Delhi, Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra's latest showcase at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana headline Manish Malhotra's Lakme Fashion Week showcase

The event was held at the Taj Palace Hotel on Saturday.

The designer presented his "Luxury Pret" collection, offering a fresh interpretation of occasion dressing, where the grandeur of Indian craftsmanship met a fluid, modern sensibility. The showcase featured sculpted silhouettes adorned with metallic accents and intricate detailing, marking a departure from his previous showcases.

Models walked the ramp to Donn Bhat's track "Ishq", wearing designs that featured less embroidery and more metallic work and embellishments. The collection also showcased layers and drapes, blending traditional styles with contemporary details.

Cropped jackets, saris, long skirts, off-shoulder tops and suits, along with modern interpretations of bandhgalas, formed the bulk of the collection.

The colour palette ranged from shades of green to ivory, blue and pink.

Khan wore a tube top with floral embellishments and a black draped skirt, complementing it with a black scarf. She completed the look with emerald jewellery from Manish Malhotra's brand Fine Jewellery.

Khurrana walked the ramp in a structured black jacket with intricate silver work, a black shirt and sleek trousers.

Malhotra said he wanted to explore a new "expression of glamour" with the collection.

"Luxury Pret 2026 is about exploring a new expression of glamour, one that feels effortless, contemporary and deeply personal. I wanted to create a collection that carries the richness of our craftsmanship but also reflects the way people dress and celebrate today," he said in a statement.

LFW will conclude on October 18 with the showcase by Amit Aggarwal, who will present his latest collection from the pret label "AM:IT".

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